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May 12 2026
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How Federal Agencies Are Modernizing Digital Service Delivery With Identity and Automation

Officials modernize services with cloud platforms and more to improve security, speed and citizen experience.
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Jessica Balen is a freelance writer for the CDW family of magazines.

Federal digital service delivery is not an abstract concept for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It is a daily operational reality that shapes how millions of Americans interact with government services.

“We cover the lives of over 160 million Americans,” said Kim Brandt, CMS Deputy Administrator and COO. “These are our most vulnerable citizens. We can’t afford to get it wrong with identity.”

For CMS, digital service delivery defines how federal digital services reach beneficiaries securely and efficiently. It also highlights the complexity of government service delivery at scale, where identity, access and trust must work together across millions of interactions.

“We have not just the beneficiaries themselves, but all the people who are with them,” Brandt said.

In this environment, digital service delivery becomes more than modernization. It becomes the foundation for delivering secure, accessible and user-centered federal digital services. Brandt made her observations at the 2026 Okta Gov Identity Summit, where other federal and industry leaders reflected on the modern components of digital service delivery.

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How Does IT Modernization Serve Digital Service Delivery?

There are a host of emerging technologies that have an impact on digital service delivery. But federal agencies measure success by how effectively they deliver digital services, not by how they are upgrading infrastructure.

Identity now underpins digital service delivery across federal agencies. Platforms such as Okta Identity Cloud position identity as the control layer connecting users to applications, services and data.

“Modernization and cyber resiliency are deeply intertwined,” said Amy Johanek, Okta Vice President of Federal. “The common thread is identity.”

At the same time, modernization improves the speed of government service delivery. Agencies are working to eliminate delays that slow down digital services.

“We need to be orders of magnitude faster in deploying capability,” said Dave Raley, chief digital business officer and digital program manager for Marine Corps Community Services.

Faster deployment enables agencies to deliver and improve federal digital services more quickly.

How Does Digital Service Delivery Differ From Traditional E-Government?

Digital service delivery marks a shift from traditional e-government approaches that rely on static content and disconnected systems.

Legacy systems often require users to navigate multiple platforms and manage separate credentials, creating friction in government service delivery.

EXPLORE: How NSA ensures technology remains accessible and usable for all employees.

Today, agencies recognize that users expect more intuitive and seamless experiences. “They don’t compare your software to some other government software,” Raley said. “They compare it to their banking app or to Google.”

This shift means digital service delivery must prioritize usability, accessibility and responsiveness. Federal digital services are expected to deliver complete transactions — not just information — while maintaining strong security.

What Are Core Components of Modern Digital Service Delivery?

Identity is the foundation of modern digital service delivery. It enables secure access while supporting seamless user experiences across systems.

“One identity permission enables thousands of citizens to receive their benefits,” said Charlotte Wylie, Okta Deputy CISO.

Federal agencies are building unified identity layers that support digital service delivery across applications and environments. These identity frameworks reduce friction and improve consistency in government service delivery.

At the same time, workflow automation plays a critical role. Agencies are moving away from manual processes and toward systems that act on data in real time.

“What’s different this time? You can proactively act on the data,” said Karan Sondhi, Global Public Sector CTO for CrowdStrike, describing how modern systems automate actions rather than relying on delayed human intervention.

Platforms from partners such as Amazon Web Services, Zscaler and CrowdStrike support this shift by enabling real-time processing, integration and automation.

Together, identity and workflow automation allow agencies to improve digital service delivery by reducing delays and increasing efficiency.

Amy Johanek
Modernization and cyber resiliency are deeply intertwined. The common thread is identity.”

Amy Johanek Vice President of Federal, Okta

Why Digital Identity Is the Gateway to Secure Citizen Services

Digital identity verification is the gateway to secure digital service delivery. Without it, federal digital services cannot safely provide access to sensitive information.

For CMS, the stakes are especially high. “A lot of these folks don’t even understand what it means to have their identity compromised,” Brandt said.

Agencies must design digital service delivery systems that balance accessibility with strong protections.

“We don’t want it to be easy for people to get in and use it for the wrong reasons,” Brandt said.

Modern identity systems support digital service delivery by applying context-aware security. Instead of blocking access outright, they evaluate risk dynamically.

“We have to move away from the sledgehammer approach,” Sondhi said, describing legacy systems that rely on rigid controls rather than contextual decisions.

This approach allows agencies to protect users while maintaining smooth and efficient government service delivery.

How Can Feds Build a Digital Service Delivery Roadmap Aligned to Missions?

Building a digital service delivery roadmap starts with mission clarity — but it only succeeds when agencies translate that mission into identity, workflows and risk decisions that actually support service delivery.

“The ability to judge risk needs to be determined by the mission itself,” said Sean Connelly, executive director of global zero trust strategy and policy at Zscaler.

In practice, that means agencies should first identify their highest-impact services — from benefits delivery to healthcare access — and design digital service delivery around those outcomes, not around legacy systems.

Next, agencies need to treat identity as a shared foundation. Rather than building access controls into individual applications, they can establish identity as an enterprise service that works consistently across systems and environments.

“Identity adapts to your mission, not the other way around,” said Okta’s Wylie.

LEARN MORE: How federal agencies can get cloud cost management under control.

With that foundation in place, agencies can remove one of the biggest barriers to modern government service delivery: manual processes. Moving from ticket-based workflows to real-time, automated decision-making allows systems to respond faster and more accurately to user needs.

Speed matters here. Agencies that succeed in digital service delivery invest in platforms that abstract away infrastructure, security and identity complexity so teams can focus on delivering services.

Finally, agencies should adopt an iterative mindset. Instead of waiting for large-scale transformations, they can deploy improvements incrementally, gather feedback and refine services continuously.

Even as artificial intelligence and automation expand, human oversight remains essential to effective digital service delivery.

“We’ve learned a lot, having that human interaction. We can’t just say, ‘AI, go off and do everything,’” Brandt said.

Ultimately, the goal is not just modernization — it is trust. Agencies must deliver digital services that are fast, secure and reliable enough that users depend on them with confidence.

“If we get it wrong, their trust in us is completely shaken,” Brandt said of CMS digital service delivery.

That trust is the clearest measure of whether a digital service delivery strategy is working — and whether federal agencies are truly meeting the moment in a digital-first era.

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