How Federal Agencies Are Modernizing Digital Service Delivery With Identity and Automation

How Does IT Modernization Serve Digital Service Delivery?

There are a host of emerging technologies that have an impact on digital service delivery. But federal agencies measure success by how effectively they deliver digital services, not by how they are upgrading infrastructure.

Identity now underpins digital service delivery across federal agencies. Platforms such as Okta Identity Cloud position identity as the control layer connecting users to applications, services and data.

“Modernization and cyber resiliency are deeply intertwined,” said Amy Johanek, Okta Vice President of Federal. “The common thread is identity.”

At the same time, modernization improves the speed of government service delivery. Agencies are working to eliminate delays that slow down digital services.

“We need to be orders of magnitude faster in deploying capability,” said Dave Raley, chief digital business officer and digital program manager for Marine Corps Community Services.

Faster deployment enables agencies to deliver and improve federal digital services more quickly.

How Does Digital Service Delivery Differ From Traditional E-Government?

Digital service delivery marks a shift from traditional e-government approaches that rely on static content and disconnected systems.

Legacy systems often require users to navigate multiple platforms and manage separate credentials, creating friction in government service delivery.

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Today, agencies recognize that users expect more intuitive and seamless experiences. “They don’t compare your software to some other government software,” Raley said. “They compare it to their banking app or to Google.”

This shift means digital service delivery must prioritize usability, accessibility and responsiveness. Federal digital services are expected to deliver complete transactions — not just information — while maintaining strong security.

What Are Core Components of Modern Digital Service Delivery?

Identity is the foundation of modern digital service delivery. It enables secure access while supporting seamless user experiences across systems.

“One identity permission enables thousands of citizens to receive their benefits,” said Charlotte Wylie, Okta Deputy CISO.

Federal agencies are building unified identity layers that support digital service delivery across applications and environments. These identity frameworks reduce friction and improve consistency in government service delivery.

At the same time, workflow automation plays a critical role. Agencies are moving away from manual processes and toward systems that act on data in real time.

“What’s different this time? You can proactively act on the data,” said Karan Sondhi, Global Public Sector CTO for CrowdStrike, describing how modern systems automate actions rather than relying on delayed human intervention.

Platforms from partners such as Amazon Web Services, Zscaler and CrowdStrike support this shift by enabling real-time processing, integration and automation.

Together, identity and workflow automation allow agencies to improve digital service delivery by reducing delays and increasing efficiency.