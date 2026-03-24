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Mar 24 2026
Management

How Federal Agencies Can Start Their SRE Journey

In adopting site reliability engineering, officials can strengthen observability, reduce alert noise and automate operations.
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by

Mark Beckendorf is the Head of Full Stack Observability, Digital Velocity at CDW.

Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to deliver reliable digital services to citizens, employees and mission partners. Whether it’s a benefits portal, a public safety platform or a data analytics system, users expect these services to work — consistently and quickly.

That expectation is driving many organizations to explore site reliability engineering (SRE). But while the concept is widely discussed, agencies often ask a simple question: Where do we start?

SRE is best understood as a way to operationalize DevOps. DevOps provides the philosophy — the idea that development and operations teams should collaborate more closely to deliver software faster and more reliably. SRE provides the framework for making that philosophy practical. It applies engineering principles to operations so organizations can measure reliability, automate repetitive tasks and improve digital experiences over time.

For many agencies, however, SRE can feel like a daunting transformation. Large IT environments often include legacy systems, siloed teams and fragmented monitoring tools. The good news is that agencies don’t have to adopt SRE all at once. In fact, the most successful journeys begin with a pragmatic, incremental approach.

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Here are a few practical steps federal organizations can take as they begin implementing SRE.

Start With Observability

Before agencies can improve reliability, they need visibility into what’s happening in their environments.

Many organizations rely on traditional monitoring tools that generate thousands of alerts but provide limited insight into root causes. Engineers are left staring at dashboards full of flashing warnings without knowing which issues actually matter.

Modern observability practices change that dynamic. Observability platforms collect and correlate telemetry data across infrastructure, applications and networks. This includes metrics, logs, traces and events from across the IT stack.

The goal isn’t to gather more data for its own sake. It’s to identify meaningful signals — indicators that help teams understand how systems behave under normal conditions and when something starts to go wrong.

With stronger observability, teams can detect problems earlier and diagnose them faster.

Define Meaningful Reliability Metrics

SRE emphasizes the importance of service-level indicators (SLIs) and service-level objectives (SLOs).

SLIs measure key aspects of system performance, such as response time, availability or error rates. SLOs establish the target thresholds agencies want to maintain for those indicators.

These metrics allow teams to focus on what truly matters: the user experience.

For example, a database may experience a short delay, but if users can still access an application without disruption, the issue may not be mission-critical. On the other hand, if citizens cannot submit forms or employees cannot access a system they depend on, reliability becomes a real problem.

By aligning monitoring practices with SLOs, agencies can prioritize incidents that truly affect mission outcomes.

Reduce Operational Noise

One of the biggest challenges organizations face is alert fatigue.

Many IT environments generate enormous volumes of alerts from different tools. Engineers spend valuable time sifting through notifications that may not require action.

SRE encourages teams to focus on signal rather than noise. This means consolidating monitoring tools where possible, correlating alerts and automating workflows that help route incidents to the right teams.

When operational noise is reduced, engineers can spend less time reacting to alarms and more time improving systems.

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Use Automation to Eliminate Toil

Another foundational principle of SRE is reducing repetitive operational work — often referred to as toil.

Toil includes tasks such as manually restarting services, performing routine troubleshooting or responding to common alerts. These activities consume engineering time but do not necessarily improve reliability.

Automation can help eliminate many of these tasks. For example, organizations can automate incident response workflows or enable systems to trigger remediation steps when certain conditions occur.

Over time, automation allows IT teams to focus on higher-value engineering work rather than manual operations.

Adopt an Incremental Approach

Perhaps the most important lesson for agencies is that SRE should be viewed as a journey rather than a destination.

Organizations do not need to reach a fully automated, predictive environment overnight. In fact, very few environments operate at that level of maturity.

Instead, agencies should think in terms of phases: starting with improved observability, defining reliability metrics, reducing operational noise and gradually introducing automation.

Even moving from a reactive model to a moderately mature SRE practice can significantly improve reliability and operational efficiency.

Focus on the Digital Experience

Ultimately, SRE is about ensuring that digital services deliver consistent value to users.

Whether the user is a citizen accessing government services online or an employee relying on internal systems to perform their work, reliability directly affects mission success.

By adopting SRE principles — supported by strong observability, meaningful metrics and incremental modernization — federal agencies can build environments that are more resilient, more efficient and better aligned with the needs of their users.

The journey may take time, but the payoff is clear: systems that work when people need them most.

This article is part of FedTech’s CapITal blog series.

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