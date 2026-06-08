Machine Identity Management: The Nonhuman Side of Federal Zero Trust

Federal zero-trust efforts have largely focused on securing human users through identity, authentication and access controls.

But inside agency environments, a growing amount of network activity now comes from nonhuman identities (NHIs) such as service accounts, application programming interfaces and automated workloads that often operate with broad privileges and limited oversight.

Service accounts, APIs, applications, containers and automated workloads increasingly operate across federal networks with elevated privileges and persistent access to sensitive systems and data.

Unlike human identities, however, many of these NHIs lack centralized governance, consistent lifecycle management or even basic visibility. The result is an expanding attack surface that many agencies still struggle to fully inventory or secure.

That challenge is becoming more urgent as agencies modernize applications, adopt cloud-native architectures and automate more operational workflows. Machine identities often proliferate quickly across hybrid environments, creating sprawling webs of credentials, certificates and privileged accounts that can become difficult to track and manage at scale.

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Why Does Machine Identity Management Matter for Federal Zero Trust?

Machine identity management focuses on securing and governing NHIs. As agencies adopt cloud, automation and AI-driven services, these identities may outnumber human users and often operate with elevated privileges, says David Smith, vice president of North America government at Citrix.

“For federal zero-trust strategies, agencies must apply the same visibility, authentication and policy controls to machine identities as they do to human users,” Smith says.

Platforms that provide secure application delivery, contextual access and policy-driven enforcement help agencies extend zero trust consistently across both users and automated systems.

“In a zero-trust architecture, this requires integrating machine identities into policy engines that evaluate context and enforce access decisions in real time across applications, APIs and infrastructure,” he says.

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