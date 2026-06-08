Machine Identity Management: The Nonhuman Side of Federal Zero Trust

How Can Agencies Know Their Active Machine Identities?
Emanuel Figueroa, senior research analyst for identity and access management security at IDC, says machine identities frequently outnumber human identities by an order of magnitude. This isn’t an isolated condition but reflects how modern environments operate.
“What tends to be missing is not raw visibility, but usable context tied to governance,” Figueroa says.
Service accounts often exist without clearly assigned ownership or lifecycle policies. API tokens created for temporary integrations persist beyond their intended use. Certificates are issued and renewed without consistent tracking of dependencies or criticality.
In cloud environments, workload identities are provisioned dynamically, often outside a centralized inventory model.
“What makes the problem difficult is not scale alone, but the fact that many machine identities operate with authority but without clear accountability,” he says.
How Can Federal Agencies Map the Machine Identity Surface?
Ron Bushar, managing director and CISO for Google Public Sector, says agencies should treat machine identity mapping as a continuous, automated discovery mission rather than a manual audit: “First, they should use automated tooling to scan code repositories, cloud environments and network traffic to catalog every active API, service account and token.”
Next, Bushar says, agencies need to tie every discovered machine identity to a human owner or specific application workload.
“Finally, it’s critical to migrate these entities away from local configuration files and into centralized secrets managers or enterprise identity providers where access policies can be universally enforced,” he says.
LEARN MORE: Why data governance is the foundation of trustworthy AI.
What Are Principles and Pitfalls for Machine Privilege Access?
Least privilege means giving machine identities only the access required to perform a specific task for a limited time. Key principles include role-based access, segmentation, credential rotation and ongoing validation of behavior.
Smith cautions that common pitfalls include overprivileged service accounts, shared credentials or credentials that remain fixed for a long time, and a lack of ongoing monitoring.
“Agencies should treat machine identities with the same governance rigor applied to privileged human users,” he says.
He adds that effective least-privilege strategies should also incorporate identity-driven segmentation, ensuring machine identities communicate only with explicitly authorized services.