Identity Security Is Critical to AI Adoption in Government

Treating AI Agents as Identities

One of the first things agencies need to understand is that AI agents must be treated like identities in the environment. They are not human users, but they still require credentials and permissions to interact with systems and data.

In many ways, they resemble service accounts — machine identities that use credentials to authenticate into applications, databases or application programming interfaces. The difference is that AI agents may operate with far greater autonomy and may need access to a broader range of systems than a typical human user.

That means agencies must carefully define what systems an AI agent should access and what data it should be able to retrieve. As organizations introduce new systems or new data sets, identity policies may need to be updated to ensure the AI agent has appropriate access.

With human users, permissions often remain relatively static. An employee may need access to a handful of applications, and those rights change only occasionally. AI agents are different. Their scope can expand as new data sources come online, and agencies must ensure access is managed continuously rather than treated as a one-time configuration.

Balancing Access and Security

Another major challenge is balancing security with functionality.

AI agents are designed to analyze data, generate insights and automate tasks. If they cannot access the data they need, their value is limited. But granting overly broad access introduces risk — especially when sensitive or classified information is involved.

Agencies must determine several key factors before granting access:

What data sources the AI agent requires

The sensitivity level of those data sets

Whether every AI agent in the environment should have access

How the system will track and manage those permissions over time

Identity governance tools help agencies manage this complexity by tracking access requests, approving permissions, enforcing least privilege and ensuring the right controls are in place. But the real work happens during planning and architecture.

Implementing identity security for AI is not simply a configuration exercise. It requires agencies to think through how AI will operate across their entire ecosystem of applications and data.

Monitoring AI Behavior

Even with carefully defined permissions, agencies must assume that monitoring will be critical.

AI systems generate enormous volumes of activity. Every authentication attempt, database query or API call may generate an audit log. Those logs provide the visibility needed to understand how AI agents are interacting with systems and whether they are behaving as expected.

Many agencies centralize those logs into a repository or analytics platform, where security teams can analyze activity patterns and identify anomalies.

Click the banner below for the latest federal IT and cybersecurity insights.