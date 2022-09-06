Classified Agencies Can Begin to Rely on Secure Commercial Products

In the world of classified information, you need people on the inside — actual humans who can find the best information and get it to you efficiently and without a lot of drama, people who have proved to be trustworthy and excellent at their jobs.

In the world of information technology associated with classified information, it’s much the same.

The intelligence community (IC), much like the rest of the federal government, is beginning to rely more on third-party providers of IT solutions rather than handling deployments and servicing in-house. It may seem counterintuitive, but having a regular, full-time team of outsiders onsite to do those jobs can minimize security issues and, in many cases, get the work done more quickly.

Agencies noticed that it could take longer for IC-based solutions to be developed, tested and deployed than it did to buy and deploy commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions.

The IC also found that solutions built in-house could be hard to manage, and only a small number of people understood how they worked. If any of those people left the agency or retired, finding someone with the same knowledge on the same system was difficult.

The pendulum hasn’t swung completely in the direction of COTS, but the IC has made a lot of changes in terms of how much commercial IT is used as modernization continues. Third-party vendors have noticed, and they are making it simpler for the government’s secret squirrels to work openly.

Click the banner to receive curated content by becoming an Insider.