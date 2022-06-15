Take a Measured Approach to Software-Defined Networking

Why the Private Sector Also Needs SDN Experts

Yet there is a roadblock to immediate mass acceptance of SDN: It’s difficult to keep up with this rapid evolution of technology. Agencies need plenty of help to make this tool a reality.

Most government network experts understand traditional networking devices and processes. But when you virtualize a network, as you would for SDN, it’s different. The muscle memory that engineers have relied on is no longer useful because it doesn’t involve coding.

So, to deploy SDN and modernize a network, agencies also need to modernize their workforces. This presents another roadblock: Private industry is modernizing and deploying SDN at the same time.

It’s a rare case where industry and government are on the same track when it comes to a new technology. The bidding war for talent is already underway, and private industry is winning so far because it can pay more for the few workers who fully understand SDN.

But the advantages are significant enough that federal agencies need to find ways to overcome these obstacles. For example, with SDN, the data center’s physical footprint shrinks. The virtualization that comes with SDN gives agencies the opportunity to do more with less, and in a more flexible way.

Small SDN Projects Lead to Wider Acceptance

With SDN, some agencies have been able to give their data center infrastructure two completely different jobs. During the day, the data center serves customers and end users and does everything a traditional network environment should do. At night, it reconfigures itself and processes data. This lets agencies optimize the use of existing equipment and avoid unnecessary purchases.

Also, agency IT staff can route information based on the more flexible software-defined architecture, unlimited by physical cable connections or the need to coordinate with third parties to move data.

But again, the talent shortage rears its head: In an SDN environment, when trouble occurs, an IT worker can’t just go to the closet and see if the lights are blinking and the cables are plugged in. When the technology is virtualized, the skill set to support it requires a higher level of expertise.

SDN doesn’t have a standard configuration, so it doesn’t come with a troubleshooting manual. Workers need to understand how this technology works so they can break apart those software layers to identify what’s misconfigured or broken.

None of this means that SDN is impossible to deploy; it absolutely is not. But the learning curve can be steep, which brings us back to our advice on standing up an SDN environment: Don’t overthink it. Start small, and start easy.

This might be difficult for eager agencies that don’t want to wait two to three years and just want to turn SDN on, with all the bells and whistles on the first day. But just as you wouldn’t give a new driver the keys to a Lamborghini, you shouldn’t start big on SDN.

Follow These Tips for SDN Success

To get started, agency IT officials must first ask, “Does our current physical network meet our needs?” If the answer is yes, go no further. If the answer is no, then ask, “Will we take advantage of all the flexibility and enhanced capabilities provided by SDN?” If not, why bother installing something so complex? Don’t just buy SDN because it’s cool; understand what you’re getting your agency into.

But if SDN will fulfill a need that the current network does not, the best way to start is to develop a test environment so that if trouble occurs, it doesn’t affect critical systems. After that, move on to an existing area that would have a low risk of impact if something were to go wrong; say, a couple of virtual LANS or a few IP subnets — something with the least amount of complexity that could also be used as a training exercise.

Then, as the workforce gets more comfortable with the technology, they will be better able to articulate how the customer environment will actually work. They will have learned the language of SDN and will be able to explain things in that context. And they’ll start to see potential issues in advance, which will help them pick good spots for deployment.

Small projects give IT workers the chance to improve their capabilities and get to know SDN technology. Over time, as they build success, they will gain the knowledge needed to conduct a wider deployment of SDN technology and a fundamental understanding of how it works.

Plan carefully, and consider bringing in a third-party expert to advise and train others in SDN, leaving IT workers to focus on their daily work. Do this, and your SDN deployment will be a success.

