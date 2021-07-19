NSA’s CSfC Program Provides Classified Agencies with Solutions for Telework

In the absence of CSfC, agencies would likely have to seek out bespoke solutions to their connectivity needs. That slows the wheels and also sets a high bar for the amount of expertise needed to use the technology. Commercial products available through CSfC “are more accessible,” Ziska says. “Most customers are already familiar with their operations.”

Most of the items on the list “are things you have used already — smartphones, different tablets — and that familiarity gets them up to speed a little quicker,” he says.

“We like to think that the components list is pretty comprehensive. There are 22 categories, with dozens of product lines. Through those selections, you should be able to put together a strong solution.”

NSA also works to ensure the list is current. “Having the latest and greatest is a big selling point for CSfC,” Ziska says. “There is an open door for any vendor that wants to have its product evaluated, and the dynamic nature of the list ensures that all those great products are available. Keeping up with industry is a benchmark of success for CSfC.”

CSfC Enables Strong Telework Support for the Army

The initiative at Fort Gordon is designed to lead to solutions for use throughout U.S. military installations. In the wake of the pandemic, that effort has taken on special urgency. “The pandemic has increased the need for the Army to ­support telework,” Eubank says.

But remote work presents a new technical challenge: how to give workers outside the office access to classified networks and data without compromising security. The ability to rapidly acquire and deploy commercial tools proved key to that effort.

“CSfC has been very important to the teleworking population and increased network connectivity efforts, because the technologies used have allowed for a faster and more cost-effective approach to providing access to both the ­unclassified and classified networks,” Eubank says.