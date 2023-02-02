Are Federal Agencies Ready to Implement Emerging Technologies?

For the most part, federal agencies remain unprepared to adopt disruptive and emerging technologies to support digital transformations, according to Deloitte’s “GovTech Trends 2023” report . The professional services network’s annual report spotlights technology trends most likely to cause disruption over the next 18-24 months and evaluates the government’s readiness to adopt them.

On several trends, Deloitte rated the federal government at the low end of its readiness scale, though agencies fared well on a few key technologies. This is in part due to the unique challenges government organizations face.

“The large share of government IT budgets are devoted to operations and maintenance,” says Scott Buchholz, CTO for Deloitte’s government and public services practice. “This often makes it difficult to find the resources needed for improvements that would actually save costs and improve future budgets. In general, similarly sized commercial IT organizations spend significantly less on operations and maintenance.”

What tech trends are on the horizon, and how can agencies prepare for them? The report outlines where improvements are needed and how to make them.

Click the banner below to be the first to learn about emerging tech by becoming an Insider.