NIST Is Working to Support Cross-Government Blockchain Services

Blockchain technology has been quietly helping federal agencies with everything from tracking data related to disease outbreaks to managing threats to food safety.

Now, the National Institute of Standards and Technology is looking to more concretely help agencies collaboratively use blockchain and associated distributed ledger technology-based systems.

In mid-March, NIST released a notice of intent for collaborative blockchain research support services, noting the need for cross-government collaboration in the burgeoning technology area.

“Blockchain and DLT systems are inherently collaborative solutions, where multiple parties work together towards the system’s goals,” the notice states. “As such, it is necessary to understand the complexities that such systems would hold when collaborating between different U.S. government agencies, and as well as multiple layers of government and external organizations.”

NIST notes there are “many nuances and complexities to discover and overcome, system requirements for running an interagency blockchain system and differences/difficulties in the authority to operate (ATO) process.”