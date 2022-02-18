NIST’s Fire Lab Uses Research and Technology to Improve Safety for All Americans

Within the federal IT community, the National Institute of Standards and Technology is well known for its cybersecurity standards, which play a major role in federal agencies’ IT security posture. However, NIST does a lot more than come up with cybersecurity frameworks.

The agency, which has existed since 1901, is also famous for its research laboratories, which conduct cutting edge research into communications technology, semiconductors, engineering and more. There are few that have had more of a direct impact on Americans’ lives than NIST’s National Fire Research Laboratory, dedicated to understanding the behavior of fire and how it impacts structures.

Research conducted by the fire lab has led to the development of less flammable cigarettes, improved fire exits in offices, better smoke detectors and more home sprinkler use.

“A lot of the work that’s been done historically, people would notice just about everywhere they look,” says Matt Bundy, director of operations at the fire lab. “There is a barrier fabric in mattresses, and they comply to a federal regulation, a standard that developed in our laboratory, that if an external flame is applied to the mattress, the flame does not propagate and grow.”

Since that regulation was put into effect in 2007, over a thousand lives have been saved, according to Bundy.

Click the banner below to watch a video about NIST’s fire research lab.