3 Considerations for the Adoption of Hyperconverged Infrastructure

IT solutions are always evolving, and an agency’s ideal infrastructure in a given year might look different the next. What we are seeing now among agencies is the adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI).

Over the past few years, federal agencies in particular have shifted from the cloud back to HCI. Faced with cloud computing’s challenges (costs, limitations, lack of control of the IT environment), the scalability and control of HCI is more suitable for their needs.

As agencies’ apps and other components of their IT environments change, more turn to HCI as an alternative to a traditional, three-tiered data center infrastructure. Here are three reasons why.

Click the banner to access customized content when you register as an Insider.