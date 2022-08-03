Virtualization, Consolidation Help Agencies Cut Back on Physical Data Centers

Turn back the clock a decade or so, and you would see a far different data center landscape in the federal space than exists today.

For one, there would be more data centers —many more, in fact —and they would be largely running applications on bare-metal servers. Those servers would have shockingly low utilization rates by today’s standards, meaning agencies over spent on inefficient and sometimes redundant environments.

Since that time, the federal government has supported efforts to reduce and optimize datacenter resources. Those efforts have been so successful that data center closures, once a key metric, may be dropped from future Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecards.

“This is probably one of the best success stories you’re going to hear in government,” says Dave Powner, director for strategic engagement and partnerships at MITRE, a nonprofit that manages federally funded research and development centers that support federal agencies.

“We had all these data centers all over the place, and we were severely underutilizing them. The big lesson is that if you have the right metrics, clear targets, transparency and oversight, you can accomplish a lot.”

