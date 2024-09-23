Why Agencies Need More Regular IT Infrastructure Refreshes

Agencies can struggle to stick to recommended three- to five-year IT refresh cycles due to their large install bases, tight budgets and legacy technologies that are not interoperable with newer ones.

The Department of Defense wants to standardize refresh cycles across its branches because holding on to aging IT infrastructure has led to widespread frustration over poor user experience.

Things came to a head when a Defense Business Board survey in February 2023 found that 80% of its approximately 20,000 respondents considered their UX average or below average, with 48% rating it their “worst” ever.

“Hardware — especially in on-premises environments — is aging,” says Chris Gibes, a manager in the hybrid infrastructure practice at CDW. Organizations “are holding on to gear longer than they traditionally have in the past,” he says. “Now, we’re starting to see these refresh cycles impacting the ability to actually improve and bring in new applications, and it’s also creating concerns about power consumption and reliability.”

Agencies need to keep several strategic considerations in mind as they look to modernize, move workloads to optimized infrastructure components and take full advantage of new technology capabilities.

Click the banner below to begin building modern IT architectures.