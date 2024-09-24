Close

Sep 24 2024
Software

How Edge Computing and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Align

HCI supports artificial intelligence and machine learning for quicker data analysis and decision-making.
by

Matt Warner is an enterprise architect for data center and high-performance compute at CDW Government.

Hyperconverged infrastructure offers agencies a chance to bolster their edge computing capabilities by enhancing security, reducing costs and improving management — even in the most unconventional locations.

The evolving demands of data management and processing at the edge have more agencies looking to HCI, particularly as technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning become more prevalent.

HCI is software-defined IT infrastructure that virtualizes traditional hardware system components. Two years ago, it was primarily used for accumulating data at the edge, often for storage and retrieval purposes, but adoption of agile design methods such as containerization was limited back then.

Today, the landscape has changed significantly, with HCI supporting AI and ML, enabling faster intelligence gathering and decision-making.

HCI Has Matured to Handle AI

HCI’s evolution is partly due to advances in chip technology. Modern processors are faster, more efficient and capable of handling both compute and graphics processing tasks, making them ideal for edge computing environments.

These improvements have allowed HCI to mature significantly, and HCI providers now offer more streamlined and integrated solutions. AI and ML require substantial computational power and storage, which HCI can now provide effectively.

Vendors have shifted their focus to making these systems compact, rugged and easy to maintain. This is particularly beneficial in scenarios where space and power are limited for rapid data processing and analysis, such as tactical military environments.

HCI Offers Agencies Modularity and Composability

One of the key advantages of HCI is its modularity, often likened to building with Legos. Each “block” in an HCI setup contains compute, network and storage capabilities.

This modular approach simplifies scalability and management. If more resources are needed, additional modules can be added easily, making HCI extremely flexible.

For example, the Navy uses HCI to standardize its IT environments across ships. This uniformity simplifies training and maintenance, as each ship’s system is identical and reduces the learning curve for personnel.

Similarly, the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses portable HCI systems to manage data during disaster response efforts, enabling rapid deployment in crisis situations.

HCI systems are also highly automated and composable, which means environments can quickly be rebuilt and virtual machines created with minimal manual intervention — particularly beneficial when staffing is limited. Agencies that need to maintain high availability and recover quickly from failures find this capability invaluable.

In the Navy example, a sailor in a remote location can manage and troubleshoot an automated HCI system without relying extensively on technical support.

RELATED: The Navy is looking to leverage these emerging technologies.

Civilian Agencies See the Benefits of HCI as Well

Civilian agencies are also adopting HCI to enhance their edge computing.

The U.S. Geological Survey uses HCI to manage data from tens of thousands of remote monitoring devices, while the U.S. Forest Service employs it to handle data from fire-monitoring systems. Both examples highlight HCI’s versatility in supporting a wide range of applications.

Edge computing’s future looks promising with HCI at its core, driving innovation and operational excellence across multiple sectors.

