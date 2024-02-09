WEST 2024: The Navy, Marines and Coast Guard Look to Leverage Emerging Tech

The speed of technological development can often be faster than the pace of mission, and the military services are trying to close that gap, especially since the speed of world events can outpace both.

Procurement and acquisition processes also need to catch up to the rate at which technology is moving, and that will be one of the focuses of the WEST 2024 conference, which begins Tuesday in San Diego.

“Our acquisition system was really developed around building large capital ships, and it moves on a five- to seven-year cycle,” says Paul Fredenburgh III, executive vice president for national security and defense for , a co-sponsor of the event with the U.S. Naval Institute.

“Is that enough to keep up with innovation? Is it rapid enough to enable a very modern warfighting service? That’s the larger picture,” he adds.

At the — the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard — attendees will hear from Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro; Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations; Adm. Sam Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet; and Rear Adm. Doug Small, commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, among others.

