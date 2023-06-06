Hyperautomation Adoption Increases Across Federal Agencies

Several federal agencies have embraced artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation and digital process automation to streamline processes and optimize efficiency, but few have put all of the pieces together to adopt hyperautomation.

“In the commercial world, there’s a lot of interest and investment in hyperautomation for the returns that it can provide,” says Jason Payne, CTO for Microsoft Federal. “The federal government doesn’t quite have the same motivators as large multinational corporations, but the outcomes are just as valuable.”

Payne believes that the core tenets of hyperautomation — bringing together multiple technologies cohesively to optimize process improvements, drive speed and accuracy, and improve deliveries — have “taken off broadly” in the federal government.

The U.S. Navy, for example, used artificial intelligence to marry multiple IT systems and fragmented data sources to improve fleet readiness. The IRS partnered with IBM to use AI and automation to digitize tax returns and speed up refunds. And the Department of Health and Human Services has incorporated machine learning and AI to better detect and prevent Medicare and Medicaid fraud.

