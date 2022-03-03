Federal Website Consolidation Eases the Online Journey for Citizens

The Department of Veterans Affairs offers the 19 million living Americans who served in the military a host of benefits — disability payments, healthcare, money for college and more. The trick is to get those benefits to its customers efficiently.

“Our problem was something that’s pretty common in government,” recalls Charles Worthington, CTO at the VA. “The digital services that an agency delivers map to the way that agency is organized.”

The VA is made up of dozens of subagencies, most of which do not overlap. Disability payments and healthcare, for instance, are administered through two separate divisions. When looking for ­information online, veterans had to navigate a different website for every need.

“To manage your benefits, you had to go to one site. To manage your healthcare, there was another site. To manage your payments or reimbursements, you’d have to go to a different place for that as well,” Worthington says.

Making matters worse, each site required a separate login and “had its own look and feel,” says Worthington, who has led the agency’s Office of Information and Technology since 2017.

Veterans found navigating the system to be a ­nightmare, and they complained vociferously. “In our surveys,” Worthington says, “they told us they were frustrated, that they just wanted everything to be easier.”

Click the banner below to get access to a customized federal cloud content experience.