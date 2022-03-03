Federal Website Consolidation Eases the Online Journey for Citizens

The VA’s solution was a complete redesign and consolidation of its homepage, VA.gov, launched in 2018.
The VA isn’t the only federal agency to recognize the value of website consolidation. Knowing that citizens detest being bounced from site to site to access services, IT leaders are bringing together their online offerings to make them more convenient for their customers.
USDA, Treasury Streamline Websites for Citizens
In 2019, for example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture used a cloud platform to consolidate digital services for everything from immigrant work visas to conservation into a single site, farmers.gov. In late 2020, the Bureau of the Fiscal Service followed suit with an Oracle-powered site called Treasury Financial Experience.
Meant to serve as a one-stop shop for financial management practitioners across the federal government, the TFX site was built as a user-centric resource that integrates information from the entire agency.
“When you consider what users care about when they interact with government,” says Mina Hsiang, U.S. Digital Service administrator, “they’re not interested in how agencies are structured or the silos they have to deal with to get a loan or key benefits.”