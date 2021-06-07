The Key Challenges to Digital Transformation in Federal IT

The Biden administration is convening CIOs from across the federal government to reassess key priorities around IT modernization, according to Federal CIO Clare Martorana. The Federal CIO Council, she said in mid-May, is in discussions and its work could result in an update to the Trump administration’s IT modernization plan or a new document.

No matter what, it seems likely there will be a new vision coming on what it means for the federal government to deliver modern digital government services. “We’re all trying to solve the same problems; we all understand what the risks are and the opportunities for us to both travel together as an enterprise but, also, uniquely look at each agency’s maturity level,” Martorana said during an Association for Federal Information Resources Management event, according to Nextgov. “But we are working together.”

With that as a backdrop, recently released research on federal IT leaders’ views on digital transformation indicates that collaboration to drive IT modernization forward cannot come soon enough.

According to a recent infographic from MeriTalk, produced in partnership with Amazon Web Services, 79 percent of federal civilian IT leaders say they’ve accelerated digital transformation efforts in response to the surge in telework and urgency to adapt citizen services.

Yet despite progress and urgency, just 39 percent say digital transformation is a top priority at their agencies, and 83 percent say their agencies’ digital transformation strategies are “not adapting fast enough to keep pace with rapidly evolving environments.”

The infographic, titled “Migration to Transformation: Delivering on Federal Missions Using Technology,” illustrates agencies’ digital transformation progress, drawing on results from a November 2020 survey of 150 federal civilian IT managers.