One Year Later, Agencies Turn Telework into a Permanent Part of the Process

Before 2020, just 28 percent of government employees worked from home at least one day each week, according to a report from Global Workplace Analytics. During the COVID-19 crisis, the number shot up to 92 percent.

While that figure will probably come down as the pandemic abates, the crisis has likely changed the remote work landscape in government forever, says Global Workplace Analytics President Kate Lister.

“One of the biggest lessons people have learned through all of this is that they can trust their employees,” Lister says. “The concerns over productivity were unfounded. We had proved in study after study prior to the pandemic that productivity tended to increase by 15 to 55 percent with remote work.

“Manager mistrust had been one of the things holding back remote work. I think that has been, if not removed, then at least thoroughly challenged.”

Here, tech leaders at three federal agencies share some of the most important lessons of the past year.