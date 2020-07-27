ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: How the VA Increased Telehealth Capabilities

As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded this spring, the Department of Veterans Affairs had to rapidly scale up its networking resources to support telehealth appointments for veterans. Now, telehealth may become the default option for some veterans. We spoke virtually with Barbara Morton, deputy chief veterans experience officer at the VA, during the ACT-IAC ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference about how the VA expanded its telehealth offerings.

