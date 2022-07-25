A Greener Data Center Can Help Agencies Meet Carbon Neutral Goals

Last year, President Biden signed an executive order to make the federal government carbon neutral by 2050, with a 65 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This is in line with what scientists believe is necessary to prevent catastrophic climate change.

The federal government is the largest energy consumer in the nation, with nearly 6,000 data centers. Each of these can consume 10 to 50 times as much energy as a commercial building.

But most data centers are not designed for optimal power efficiency, resulting in more than $1.4 million each year in wasted electricity. Even a slight increase in data center efficiency can move the country closer to the goal.

Servers account for 43 percent of power use in data centers, and cooling accounts for another 43 percent. Any effort to reduce energy usage in these areas could yield meaningful results. Here are some steps to consider:

