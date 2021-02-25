VDI Supports the Additional Workers Needed During Surges and Emergencies

Across the government, virtual desktop infrastructure provided valuable support as agencies turned to additional temporary and emergency workers to cope with the workload triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without VDI, “it would have been a very heavy lift to try to respond to COVID,” says Clayton Sammons, deputy director of cyberspace and technology within Air Force Reserve Command. “We saw a surge of activity in telework, and having that existing capability to quickly spin up the desktops was paramount to our success. It gave us the resiliency to respond.”

In VDI, a hypervisor segments servers into virtual machines that in turn host virtual desktops. Users connect to desktop instances through a connection broker, a software-based intermediary between the user and the server.

Agencies can support the virtual machines from one central location, avoiding the slowdowns and access ­limits that can occur with VPN connectivity.

Experts see a number of reasons for government to consider this approach. “If you are bringing in temporary workers, there may not be enough time or money to get them all their own laptop computers,” says James Stanger, CompTIA’s chief technology evangelist. VDI offers the possibility of instantaneous onboarding and off-boarding. “With VDI, they can connect securely, and they can do it very quickly.”

For Air Force Reserve Command and a range of other federal agencies, VDI offers the scalability, speed and security...