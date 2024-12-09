Successful Hybrid Workplaces Start with Flexible Communication

Choosing the Right UCaaS or CCaaS Platform Matters

Employees need to be able to effortlessly shift from remote to office work, whenever the job calls for it. Teams must be able to interact with remote employees in the office, and vice versa. Cloud-enabled voice is a crucial tool to support this dynamic.

Modern voice platforms aren’t just about desk phones and call centers, although both of those tools are important. Instead, this new generation of voice solutions are cloud-based communications infrastructure that can be scaled to meet the demand of the mission, regardless of the stress put on the system.

Cloud-based voice also offers redundancy, quality and security, building the framework for reliability that makes it easy for employees to work from anywhere and transition from home to office. This is especially important in a hybrid work scenario, when teams are coming together digitally from disparate locations.

The right UCaaS or CCaaS platform will equip hybrid work environments with unmatched reliability and flexibility. This comes in the form of immediate transitions to backup systems and at least two times the scalability for situations where citizen demand floods in to support unanticipated needs.

With workers in different locations and offices, security should be a top priority when choosing the right cloud-based voice solution. Features such as access and vulnerability management, incident response, fraud monitoring, audits and third-party testing are all necessary for consistent availability.

