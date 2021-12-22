How the VA Is Using VR for Veterans’ Therapy

At Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, some military veterans undergo “prolonged exposure” therapy to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. In those sessions, a therapist asks them to return to the pivotal experiences that caused the trauma and talk about them.

For many veterans, it’s a struggle to conjure those events and their exact details. However, now PTSD patients at the VA facility can put on virtual reality headsets that take them to the setting where the events happened. They can see the landscape, hear the noises — all via VR software loaded into the headset — “to help them feel like they’re actually in the place,” explains Anne Lord Bailey, a pharmacist and director of clinical tech innovation at the VA. “You can hear the battle going on and you can see it before your eyes.”

The therapist, in the room on a different headset, can listen and respond to patients and even add sensory cues to the virtual scene as veterans describe them: a cluster of vehicles, an explosion, an injured comrade. As patients confront the fear and other feelings stirred up by those recollections, prolonged exposure helps them soften the sense of danger within the safety of the therapy room.

“Immersing them in this environment has really helped clinicians walk with them through that experience,” Bailey says.

Virtual reality is one of the “extended reality” tools that the VA has deployed to about 100 of its medical centers and 500 of its frontline workers for different purposes, Bailey says. Extended reality includes augmented reality, mixed reality and virtual reality technologies, all using computer-generated imagery and sound. The VA has applied the technology in those various forms to more than 20 areas of treatment for veterans.

Click the banner below to get access to exclusive emerging tech content by becoming an Insider.