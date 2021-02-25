VA, Air Force Test Out 5G in Hospital Settings

In February 2020, the VA Palo Alto Health Care System in California became the first Department of Veterans Affairs hospital, and one of the first hospitals in the world, to establish 5G connectivity.

The VA, along with agencies such as the Department of Defense, is testing 5G to develop and validate healthcare applications that could improve patient care.

In the U.S. healthcare sector, says Dr. Thomas Osborne, director of the VA’s National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation, costs are growing, the population is aging, and there are not enough providers to deliver the same care as in the past.

“It is a very dramatic time in healthcare where we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to solve these ­challenges,” he says. “However, if we don’t, there could be far-reaching ­negative consequences.”

The solution, Osborne believes, lies in technology: in particular, 5G, which carriers have continued to roll out in small-scale launches since the spring of 2019. The technology supports diverse radio-frequency spectrum bands that have very high available bandwidth, and speeds between 10 and 100 times faster than those of 4G LTE, with latency cut to milliseconds.

“In healthcare, we are producing a ton of data, which is really important. However, we haven’t realized the potential of this resource that requires advanced analytics and the ability to efficiently transmit data in a way that is actionable at the point of care,” Osborne says.

“If 4G is like driving on a narrow dirt road, 5G is like cruising on a five-lane superhighway without any traffic. It allows you to move more data, faster and more efficiently. All kinds of important and exciting opportunities open up as a result.”