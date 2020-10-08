DOD Lays Out Possibility of Constructing Its Own 5G Network

The Defense Department has been partnering with the private sector to test 5G wireless network technology, but has recently indicated it may be interested in another route: owning and operating its own 5G network.

Last month, the Pentagon issued a request for information on 5G and a technology known as Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), which can dynamically allocate portions of the same wireless spectrum band for 4G LTE or 5G service, depending on user demand.

The release of the RFI comes after the DOD in June expanded the number of bases to 12 that it would use to conduct 5G testing. Those bases include Fort Hood and Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, the National Training Center at Fort Irwin and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The RFI lays out two key questions: “How could DoD own and operate 5G networks for its domestic operations? What are the potential issues with DoD owning and operating independent networks for its 5G operations?”

According to the RFI, the scope of the inquiry covers the broad range of spectrum DOD currently uses “in order to understand both the art of the possible, as well as current industry trends in spectrum utilization,” including “all approaches to spectrum management, including the best methods for sharing spectrum with both military and civilian users.”