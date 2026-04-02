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Apr 02 2026
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The National Design Studio: What the America by Design Order Sets in Motion

A White House initiative strives to improve citizen experiences on government websites.
John Morell
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John Morell is a long-time business writer covering new developments in tech out of Los Angeles. His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune

It’s probably not a surprise that many U.S. government websites are often disdained by users. A 2024 survey found that only 51% of visitors to IRS.gov found what they needed, and just 13% said they would recommend clicking to USA.gov to locate information. The 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act of 2018, which mandated that all new and redesigned federal websites be mobile-friendly, secure and accessible, has made this an important issue, but it’s evident there’s more work to be done.

This has led to the National Design Studio (NDS), a White House-based agency established in August 2025 through the “America by Design” Executive Order. The studio functions as a central hub for modernizing the federal government’s massive digital and physical infrastructure, and it was created to add private sector ideas and innovation to public sector service delivery for the nation’s federal websites. The impact is projected to be substantial. More than 160 million people make monthly visits to the 27,000 domains and subdomains of the U.S. government.

Within its three-year mandate, the NDS is tasked with overhauling the nation’s digital presence, with a central goal of transforming how Americans interact with federal government agencies by improving website user experience.

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How Can the National Design Studio Standardize Federal Websites?

The focus on a standardized UX is built on four primary goals:

  • A “One Government” approach that moves the U.S. Web Design System beyond a toolkit and into a strict brand standard; the goal is to ensure that no matter what site a citizen visits, the typography, navigation patterns and feel are identical
  • AI-driven deployment that will be used to tackle the massive scale of managing 27,000-plus federal domains and accelerate data migration
  • Prioritizing high-impact service providers starting with high-traffic agencies for the greatest impact
  • Creating an in-house agency that provides a consistent level of design authority

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia was named the studio’s first National Design Officer, and he is heading the effort to redesign federal web portals to meet modern standards of accessibility and aesthetics. In a recent interview with the design podcast “First of a Kind,” he talked about how he’s looked at Apple’s UX when thinking about the aims of the NDS. “What if our government sites had great design, amazing usability and were running on the same modern software as any great consumer app?”

Gebbia points out how important UX is to establishing trust, and why that matters for government agencies.

“There’s that feeling when you use a website and things really don’t line up, and then you fill out the form, hit submit and it says your phone number is a required field. But you put your phone number in there, why is it not working? Things like that take away from the trust you have in something. You think, if they didn’t get this right, what else is off here?” he said.

How Does User Behavior Shape Federal Website Redesigns?

The inaugural challenge for the NDS team started a few months before the studio was founded, as two engineers working with the Department of Government Efficiency, who later became part of the NDS, were tasked with modernizing the Office of Personnel Management site for employees starting the retirement process.

For decades, federal employee retirement records were stored in a climate-controlled limestone mine in Pennsylvania. This protected these critical records but often made them difficult to access. Processing one of the 100,000 federal retirements each year meant retrieving often hard-to-find physical and digital files and could take up to six months.

“We started to really understand how the whole process worked end to end, and we sat down with career people in government to talk about the issue,” Gebbia said. “They’ve seen this problem for decades, and they were very happy to try something new.”

The studio worked with them and saw where they could make improvements in the process. By rewriting the retirement application software stack, processing times for basic retirements fell from months to weeks.

Taking a digital approach to how people interact with their public agencies can help guide design, Gebbia said. “At some point in history, Americans accessed their government by walking into buildings, and I imagine that the lobbies were impeccably designed with great lighting, nice art, clean floors, good signage. Now, the front doors are websites. Why wouldn’t we treat .gov domains with the same care and attention as those lobbies from years ago?”

Victor Carlstrom
A lot of people conflate aesthetic design with user experience. [A site] still needs to deliver value to its user base.”

Victor Carlstrom UI/UX manager, REI Systems

What Can Government Websites Learn From Private Sector UX?

While there is plenty of website development information and lessons public agencies can take from the experiences of private enterprise, some are more prominent than others, such as relying on management preferences over users.

“The lack of user-based research is a problem in website development,” says Victor Carlstrom, UI/UX manager for REI Systems, which specializes in IT modernization for government agencies. “User research gives you the answer before you take the test. Many federal systems analyze things from the perspective of government rather than the people who end up using them. The onus for a platform is usually based on a goal from within the organization rather than how many people can this application help.”

Maintaining a focus on clear navigation, intuitive information architecture and content delivery that avoids overly complex federal jargon is where the NDS hopes to lead government websites.

“A lot of people conflate aesthetic design with user experience,” says Carlstrom. “You hear, ‘If the site looks good, it must be delivering a positive experience.’ However, it still needs to deliver value to its user base.”

How Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Government Websites?

And, as in any enterprise, agentic AI tools will play a large role in these site modernizations. Salesforce’s Agentforce platform, which achieved FedRAMP certification in late 2025, is just one of many AI products expected to change how citizens see and interact with .gov sites.

“Agentforce assists citizens and employees by automating manual, tactical and operational tasks,” says Brett Shippie, regional vice president for the public sector at Salesforce. “They can work around the clock, handle routine citizen inquiries, provide personalized assistance and complete tasks independently, which frees up employees to focus on complex cases that require human expertise.”

Ultimately, Gebbia sees the work he and his NDS teams are doing as improving the perception of government.

“Someone’s experiences with a government site should show them that somebody cared and put in the time and investment into crafting what they’re experiencing to make their life easier, to solve whatever problem they’re having or the task they’re trying to get done,” he said.

Kateryna Onyshchuk/Getty Images

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