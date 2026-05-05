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May 05 2026
Security

SSE vs. SASE: Federal Agencies’ Guide to Cloud Security Architecture

Secure access service edge builds on security service edge with the addition of networking capabilities.
by

Jessica Balen is a freelance writer for the CDW family of magazines.

As federal agencies advance zero-trust initiatives and support hybrid work, traditional perimeter-based security models are giving way to cloud-delivered approaches. Users are no longer confined to agency networks, and applications increasingly reside in Software as a Service (SaaS) and multicloud environments.

This shift is driving interest in two closely related frameworks: security service edge and secure access service edge (SASE). While the terms are often used interchangeably, they represent distinct approaches to delivering security — and understanding the difference is critical for federal IT leaders navigating TIC 3.0 guidance, FedRAMP requirements and ongoing network modernization.

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What Is Security Service Edge (SSE)?

SSE is a cloud-delivered security model that protects access to web, cloud and private applications. It focuses exclusively on security services, enabling agencies to enforce consistent policies regardless of where users or devices are located.

Joseph Welsh, vice president of U.S. public sector at Netskope, describes SSE as a way to “protect users, devices, data and applications regardless of where the user or device are located or how they connect.”

SSE platforms typically integrate three core capabilities:

  • Secure web gateway (SWG)
  • Cloud access security broker (CASB)
  • Zero trust network access (ZTNA)

Welsh notes that SSE is often the most practical starting point for federal agencies that already have mature networks but need to modernize security. “SSE is often the fastest and least disruptive path for agencies modernizing toward zero trust,” he says, particularly when replacing legacy VPNs and securing cloud usage.

For federal agencies, SSE aligns closely with zero-trust architecture. Access decisions are based on identity, device posture and context — not network location — enabling more granular control over applications and data.

What Is Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)?

SASE builds on SSE by converging cloud-delivered security with networking capabilities, most notably SD-WAN.

“SASE is intentionally a broader concept than SSE,” Welsh explains. “SSE is the security heart of SASE.”

By combining networking and security into a single cloud-delivered model, SASE allows agencies to connect users directly to applications while enforcing consistent policies across environments.

Welsh says this convergence reduces complexity and improves performance. In a SASE architecture, “network and security decisions are made together, in the cloud with shared intelligence,” and users connect directly to applications rather than routing traffic through centralized infrastructure.

For agencies managing distributed environments, this model can streamline operations while supporting modern application access patterns.

READ MORE: Artificial intelligence is a force multiplier for federal agencies.

SSE vs. SASE: What’s the Difference for Federal Agencies?

The difference between SSE vs. SASE comes down to scope and integration.

  • SSE delivers cloud-based security services such as SWG, CASB and ZTNA.
  • SASE combines those services with networking capabilities, including SD-WAN.

For federal IT leaders, the decision is often driven by modernization priorities.

“SSE is particularly useful for agencies that already have a mature network infrastructure, but want to modernize their security stack,” Welsh says.

By contrast, SASE is better suited for agencies modernizing both networking and security simultaneously — such as during cloud migrations, branch consolidation or SD-WAN refresh initiatives.

In practice, many agencies take a phased approach. “Many federal organizations adopt SSE first, then evolve toward full SASE as networking transformation initiatives mature,” Welsh explains.

However, he cautions that architecture decisions must account for performance as well as security. Federal teams often face a “performance vs. security” trade-off, particularly when traffic is routed through multiple inspection points or legacy infrastructure.

“To truly operationalize zero trust, agencies need the ability to follow the data — wherever it goes — without the administrative overhead or the mission impact of network lag,” Welsh says.

Joseph Welsh
To truly operationalize zero trust, agencies need the ability to follow the data — wherever it goes — without the administrative overhead or the mission impact of network lag.”

Joseph Welsh Vice President of U.S. Public Sector, Netskope

Breaking Down SSE: SWG, CASB and ZTNA Explained

Understanding the core components of SSE is key to evaluating any SSE vs. SASE strategy.

Welsh describes these technologies as “three core pillars” that create “a unified security layer that follows users and data wherever they go — on-prem, in the cloud or remote.”

Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

SWG protects users from web-based threats by inspecting internet traffic in real time. Modern SWGs go beyond URL filtering to detect phishing, malware and exploit attempts while applying granular, context-aware policies.

For federal agencies, this is especially important as users increasingly interact with web-based AI tools. Welsh notes modern SWGs can help defend against advanced threats such as prompt injections and other AI-driven attacks.

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)

CASB provides visibility and control over SaaS usage, including both sanctioned and unsanctioned applications.

In federal environments, CASB plays a key role in enforcing data loss prevention policies for sensitive data such as Controlled Unclassified Information. It also helps agencies identify shadow IT — and increasingly, shadow artificial intelligence — as generative AI adoption accelerates.

“With federal agencies’ use of generative AI increasing,” Welsh notes, “uncovering shadow AI is imperative.”

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

ZTNA replaces traditional VPNs by granting access to applications based on identity and context rather than network location.

For federal agencies, this approach reduces attack surface, supports least-privilege access and aligns with zero-trust mandates from agencies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

ZTNA can also support emerging use cases, including secure access to private AI environments and agentic workflows, where automated systems require tightly controlled access to mission systems.

LEARN MORE: Understand NSA’s zero-trust guidance for defense agencies.

How Federal Agencies Can Choose Between SSE and SASE

Choosing between SSE and SASE depends on an agency’s architecture, mission priorities and modernization timeline.

Agencies focused on immediate zero-trust outcomes may prioritize SSE to quickly secure cloud access and replace legacy VPNs. This approach aligns closely with TIC 3.0, which encourages agencies to move beyond centralized perimeter models and adopt cloud-based security controls.

“SSE enables TIC 3.0 alignment by enforcing security controls at the user and application level” and eliminating the need to backhaul traffic through traditional access points, Welsh explains.

For agencies pursuing broader transformation, SASE offers a more comprehensive path. By integrating networking and security, SASE ensures that traffic is routed efficiently without compromising protection.

“SASE enhances this by ensuring traffic is optimally routed without compromising security, reinforcing zero trust across both networking and security layers,” Welsh says.

Welsh also points to emerging risks that federal agencies must consider, including long-term threats to encrypted data. As adversaries adopt new capabilities, agencies will need architectures that can inspect and protect traffic without introducing latency.

Ultimately, many agencies will take a phased approach, adopting SSE first and expanding into SASE as network modernization progresses.

For federal IT leaders, the key is to align security architecture with mission needs while maintaining performance, scalability and compliance. By understanding the distinctions between SSE and SASE, agencies can make informed decisions that support both cybersecurity and mission delivery.

Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images

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