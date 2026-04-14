State Department Cyber Leader: AI Must Serve Mission Outcomes, Not Drive Them

AI Expands Both Opportunity and Risk in Federal Cybersecurity

Medrano described AI as a powerful enabler for security operations, helping teams process large volumes of data and respond more effectively to threats. At the same time, adversaries are using AI to enhance attacks, creating a more complex threat landscape.

One example is spear phishing, which Medrano said is becoming increasingly convincing as attackers use data and AI tools to craft realistic messages.

“They look legit,” he said, emphasizing the need for agencies to pair technical defenses with user awareness and training.

In response, the State Department is working to ensure that both its systems and its AI models are secure, while continuing to support its diplomatic and operational missions.

READ MORE: Identity security is critical to federal AI adoption.

Governance and Agility Must Work Together

As agencies move quickly to adopt AI, Medrano said they must maintain foundational cybersecurity practices and governance frameworks.

Balancing speed with oversight is not easy, he acknowledged, but it is essential. Teams must remain agile while continuing to apply core controls that underpin cyber defense.

“We have to adapt and then also be agile as we ride this train,” he said.

Medrano delivered his remarks as a panel participant at the government forum, which highlighted how platforms such as Splunk can help agencies integrate data across environments, improving visibility and enabling faster, more informed decisions.

LEARN MORE: Here are insights into making data ready for AI use cases.

Workforce Upskilling Is Critical to AI Adoption

Beyond technology, Medrano pointed to workforce readiness as a key factor in successful AI implementation.

He emphasized the importance of training personnel and managing organizational change as new tools are introduced. Without that investment, agencies risk falling short of their goals.

“Foundational change management is extremely important,” he said, noting that teams must be retrained and given time to adapt to new capabilities.

He also stressed that agencies should not focus solely on automation, but instead use AI to uncover insights and answer questions that were previously difficult to address.

Mission Focus and People Remain Central

Medrano closed by urging federal IT and security leaders to balance innovation with discipline and to keep people at the center of their strategies.

“Think creatively. Don’t forget about the foundations. Get out of your comfort zone,” he said.

He added that technology alone will not determine success.

“The people are your greatest assets,” Medrano said. “They’re what’s going to accomplish the mission.”