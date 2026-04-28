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Apr 28 2026
Security

DMDC Improves Access for Millions Via Okta Identity Management

The Defense Manpower Data Center replaces a legacy login system, upgrading access, scalability and user experience for millions.
Mickey McCarter
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Mickey McCarter is managing editor of StateTech magazine.

For years, a forgotten password could mean a long wait on hold for millions of Defense Department users trying to access critical benefits or health information. That friction — multiplied across service members, families and retirees — became a defining challenge for the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC), which manages identity records for one of the largest user populations in government.

Now, that experience is changing.

DMDC has overhauled its approach to identity management by replacing its legacy DS Logon system with a modern, cloud-based platform built on Okta. The shift is enabling faster, more reliable access to services while reducing the burden on users and support teams alike.

At the center of the transformation is scale. DMDC maintains roughly 60 million identity records spanning active-duty personnel, civilians, contractors, veterans and dependents. Historically, those users relied on DS Logon, a system designed nearly 20 years ago for a narrower set of use cases. As digital services expanded — particularly in areas such as healthcare access — the platform struggled to keep up.

“It was a great product for its time, but it wasn’t built for where we needed to go,” DMDC Acting Director Katie Griffin said at the 2026 Okta Gov Identity Summit.

Griffin described a system increasingly constrained by technical debt, limited scalability and declining availability — challenges that directly affected users trying to access essential services. Rather than attempt incremental fixes, DMDC made the decision to fully replace the platform with a Software as a Service identity solution.

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Cloud-Based Identity Delivers Reliability and Flexibility

That move has delivered immediate gains in performance and reliability. By adopting an Identity as a Service model, DMDC achieved high availability from the outset while meeting stringent federal security requirements. The cloud-based approach also gives the agency flexibility to adapt as new mission needs emerge.

Instead of maintaining and updating a legacy system, DMDC can now leverage continuous improvements delivered through its commercial platform, positioning the agency to respond more quickly to evolving requirements.

The impact on user experience has been equally important.

Under the legacy system, users often faced complex password requirements and limited self-service options. Account recovery frequently required contacting a help desk, creating delays and frustration. The new platform introduces mobile-friendly design, biometric authentication and streamlined onboarding — capabilities more in line with commercial digital services.

The results have been significant. Within months of launching its new identity solution, known as MyAuth, DMDC created millions of user accounts and saw strong adoption with minimal disruption. Nearly all users are now able to complete enrollment without contacting support, a marked improvement over the legacy system.

READ MORE: Identity security is critical to AI adoption in government.

A Shared Identity Model Supports Broader DoD Modernization

The modernization effort is also reshaping how identity is managed across the Defense Department.

Instead of maintaining separate credentials for different systems, DMDC is advancing a shared identity model that treats each individual as a single user across multiple roles and affiliations. That approach simplifies access while reducing duplication and cost.

The department has further reinforced this direction by designating the platform as a preferred multifactor authentication solution for certain use cases, opening the door for broader adoption across agencies.

For DMDC, the transition reflects a broader shift in federal IT strategy — one that prioritizes speed, scalability and incremental delivery over large, monolithic system upgrades.

Success was immediate, Griffin said: About 99% of users have been able to log in to the new system seamlessly without needing to contact the help desk.

“We were not afraid to implement a core capability and get that immediate benefit instead of waiting for an underachieving solution,” Griffin said. “We’re seeing benefits and realizing efficiencies and enhanced user experience — and scaling much faster.”

SDI Productions/Getty Images

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