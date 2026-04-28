DMDC Improves Access for Millions Via Okta Identity Management

Cloud-Based Identity Delivers Reliability and Flexibility
That move has delivered immediate gains in performance and reliability. By adopting an Identity as a Service model, DMDC achieved high availability from the outset while meeting stringent federal security requirements. The cloud-based approach also gives the agency flexibility to adapt as new mission needs emerge.
Instead of maintaining and updating a legacy system, DMDC can now leverage continuous improvements delivered through its commercial platform, positioning the agency to respond more quickly to evolving requirements.
The impact on user experience has been equally important.
Under the legacy system, users often faced complex password requirements and limited self-service options. Account recovery frequently required contacting a help desk, creating delays and frustration. The new platform introduces mobile-friendly design, biometric authentication and streamlined onboarding — capabilities more in line with commercial digital services.
The results have been significant. Within months of launching its new identity solution, known as MyAuth, DMDC created millions of user accounts and saw strong adoption with minimal disruption. Nearly all users are now able to complete enrollment without contacting support, a marked improvement over the legacy system.
READ MORE: Identity security is critical to AI adoption in government.
A Shared Identity Model Supports Broader DoD Modernization
The modernization effort is also reshaping how identity is managed across the Defense Department.
Instead of maintaining separate credentials for different systems, DMDC is advancing a shared identity model that treats each individual as a single user across multiple roles and affiliations. That approach simplifies access while reducing duplication and cost.
The department has further reinforced this direction by designating the platform as a preferred multifactor authentication solution for certain use cases, opening the door for broader adoption across agencies.
For DMDC, the transition reflects a broader shift in federal IT strategy — one that prioritizes speed, scalability and incremental delivery over large, monolithic system upgrades.
Success was immediate, Griffin said: About 99% of users have been able to log in to the new system seamlessly without needing to contact the help desk.
“We were not afraid to implement a core capability and get that immediate benefit instead of waiting for an underachieving solution,” Griffin said. “We’re seeing benefits and realizing efficiencies and enhanced user experience — and scaling much faster.”