DMDC Improves Access for Millions Via Okta Identity Management

For years, a forgotten password could mean a long wait on hold for millions of Defense Department users trying to access critical benefits or health information. That friction — multiplied across service members, families and retirees — became a defining challenge for the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC), which manages identity records for one of the largest user populations in government.

Now, that experience is changing.

DMDC has overhauled its approach to identity management by replacing its legacy DS Logon system with a modern, cloud-based platform built on Okta. The shift is enabling faster, more reliable access to services while reducing the burden on users and support teams alike.

At the center of the transformation is scale. DMDC maintains roughly 60 million identity records spanning active-duty personnel, civilians, contractors, veterans and dependents. Historically, those users relied on DS Logon, a system designed nearly 20 years ago for a narrower set of use cases. As digital services expanded — particularly in areas such as healthcare access — the platform struggled to keep up.

“It was a great product for its time, but it wasn’t built for where we needed to go,” DMDC Acting Director Katie Griffin said at the 2026 Okta Gov Identity Summit.

Griffin described a system increasingly constrained by technical debt, limited scalability and declining availability — challenges that directly affected users trying to access essential services. Rather than attempt incremental fixes, DMDC made the decision to fully replace the platform with a Software as a Service identity solution.

Click the banner below for insights into a seamless digital employee experience.