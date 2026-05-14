How Federal Agencies Can Reduce Security Tool Sprawl and Maximize Value

Once you have that inventory, the next step is to map those tools to your actual security requirements. Frameworks such as those from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (the Risk Management Framework and the Cybersecurity Framework, for example) can help agencies identify the capabilities they truly need. From there, it becomes much easier to spot redundancy — such as when similar functionality exists across firewalls, routers and standalone tools.

This kind of visibility is foundational. Without it, agencies are essentially managing security blindfolded.

Consolidate Security Tools to Reduce Redundancy

After identifying overlap, agencies can begin rationalizing their toolsets. In my experience, the most effective approach is not to chase best-of-breed solutions for every individual function, but to standardize around a smaller number of vendors with integrated platforms.

Large OEMs such as Cisco and Palo Alto Networks offer broad security portfolios designed to work together out of the box. By consolidating around a few strategic vendors, agencies can reduce integration challenges, simplify management and often negotiate more favorable licensing agreements.

There are also operational benefits. Fewer vendors mean fewer contract renewals to track, fewer systems to integrate and fewer data silos to manage. Instead of stitching together disparate tools through external systems, agencies can take advantage of built-in interoperability.

Ultimately, consolidation isn’t just about cost savings. It’s about creating an environment that’s easier to operate and more effective at delivering security outcomes.

READ MORE: Federal agencies adopt efficiency programs.

Align Technical and Procurement Stakeholders

One of the biggest barriers to reducing tool sprawl isn’t technical — it’s organizational. In federal environments, different offices or sub-agencies often procure their own tools independently, leading to fragmentation.

To address this, agencies need stronger coordination between technical leaders and procurement teams. CIOs, security leaders and acquisition officials must work together to define shared standards and purchasing strategies.

At the enterprise level, this might mean centralizing decision-making or establishing governance frameworks that guide how tools are selected and deployed. For smaller or distributed agencies, it may involve collaborating with a parent organization or leveraging shared services.

Buying as a unified entity, rather than as dozens of independent groups, allows agencies to standardize more effectively and stretch their budgets further.

Take a Measured Approach to Platformization

Platformization has become a popular concept in federal government IT, and for good reason. Moving toward integrated platforms can significantly reduce complexity and improve visibility across the security operations landscape.

However, for agencies already deep into a diverse set of tools, this transition won’t happen overnight. It requires long-term planning and a phased approach.

Rather than attempting a wholesale replacement, agencies should identify specific workloads or applications that can be migrated to more integrated platforms over time. This incremental strategy allows organizations to modernize without disrupting existing operations or wasting prior investments.

It’s also important to recognize that a single, enterprisewide platform may not always be feasible in government environments due to organizational and political realities. Instead, agencies should focus on building platforms at the mission or application level, where alignment is more achievable.

LEARN MORE: AI-enabled platforms are transforming government.

Leverage AI in Security Operations to Unlock Data Value

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a key component of modern security operations, particularly for automating threat detection and response. But AI is only as effective as the data it can access.

In environments with heavy tool sprawl, data is often fragmented across multiple systems, each with its own analytics and AI capabilities. This creates a situation where agencies are effectively running multiple disconnected AI engines, each with an incomplete picture.

By consolidating tools and standardizing platforms, agencies can create more unified data environments — often in the form of centralized data lakes — that allow AI to operate more effectively.

For security operations centers, this can be transformative. AI can help analysts triage alerts, identify patterns and make sense of large volumes of data far more quickly than manual processes alone can do. Given the persistent shortage of cybersecurity talent in government, these efficiencies are critical.

At the end of the day, the goal isn’t to have the most tools — it’s to get the most value from the tools you have. That means aligning security investments with mission outcomes, simplifying operations and enabling teams to work more effectively.

By taking a structured approach — inventorying tools, reducing redundancy, aligning stakeholders and embracing platform strategies — federal agencies can move beyond tool sprawl and toward a more streamlined, resilient security posture.