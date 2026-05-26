Modernizing Government IT While Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information

Government agencies are eager to take advantage of the latest technologies to be more efficient. But there are hurdles. As agencies modernize, they need to secure Controlled Unclassified Information, while still using it effectively across distributed teams, contractors and systems.

“The modernization effort can fail if the speed of the mission outpaces the speed of the compliance officer,” says Kate Fink, business development manager for Google Cloud and Google Security at CDW Government.

With an artificial intelligence–enabled approach, agencies can secure CUI without breaking mission workflows.

LEARN MORE: Google and CDW Government can help agencies maximize their cloud investments.