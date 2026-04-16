Threat Exposure Management Establishes a Risk-Driven Approach for Federal Agencies

What Is CTEM in Cybersecurity?

CTEM is built around a structured, repeatable process. Bell describes it as a five-stage approach that provides logical progression and maturity: “It’s effectively five steps in the maturation — scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation and mobilization.”

Here’s what that looks like in practice:

Scoping requires understanding the assets an organization has and identifying those that matter most

requires understanding the assets an organization has and identifying those that matter most Discovery identifies vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, as well as potential attack paths

identifies vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, as well as potential attack paths Prioritization ranks exposures based on business impact and the likelihood of exploitation

ranks exposures based on business impact and the likelihood of exploitation Validation simulates attacks to confirm which paths are truly exploitable

simulates attacks to confirm which paths are truly exploitable Mobilization tracks and remediates exposures in a coordinated way

Cartwright emphasizes that CTEM is more than a periodic scan-and-patch cycle.

“Typically, in vulnerability management, you have a scanner, you detect vulnerabilities and you patch them,” he says. “That tends to happen in a silo of the security organization. With CTEM, you need to identify your sources of data across the enterprise, aggregate all of that data, deduplicate it, add business context and then have a mobilization layer to remediate.”

In other words, CTEM is not “vulnerability management-plus” — it’s a broader enterprise risk program.

Why CTEM Matters for Federal Government Environments

Several forces are driving CTEM conversations in the public sector.

First, security teams are overwhelmed. “Their security operations center teams are overloaded on software vulnerabilities,” Cartwright says. “Every single day, there are new critical vulnerabilities coming out. Their teams just can’t handle remediating all of those without impacting the business.”

Second, many organizations lack visibility beyond Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. Misconfigured systems, overpermissioned identities and risky cloud deployments often go unnoticed in traditional programs.

“What about exposures related to misconfigured systems or risky configurations?” Cartwright asks. “It’s not necessarily a vulnerability, but it’s the way the system has been deployed.”

Third, prioritization is a persistent struggle. Without business context, agencies often resort to “playing Whac-A-Mole,” Cartwright says — fixing issues as they appear rather than strategically protecting critical assets.

Bell adds another dimension: the growing uncertainty related to AI-driven threats.

“There’s a generalized fear of what AI is bringing to overall threat approaches,” he says. “Point-in-time analysis is really insufficient. Customers want a more continuous ability to evaluate their risk posture.”

For federal agencies — which manage sensitive citizen data, critical infrastructure and public safety systems — the stakes are high. Leaders increasingly expect security teams to articulate risk in business terms, not just technical metrics.

READ MORE: Federal agencies benefit from site reliability engineering.

How Does a CTEM Program Help Agencies Manage Threat Exposure?

While the five stages provide structure, the real transformation occurs in how agencies think about exposure.

In discovery, says Cartwright, organizations often uncover shadow IT — assets and applications that IT and security teams weren’t aware of. Continuous exposure management also surfaces identity risks and cloud misconfigurations that traditional scans miss.

“When you start to look at threat exposure in a continuous fashion,” he says, “you discover overpermissioned identities, attack paths through your help desk, or weaknesses in cloud and public-facing applications.”

Validation is particularly powerful. By simulating attacks, agencies can reduce thousands of theoretical vulnerabilities down to a small number of meaningful attack paths.

“Rather than saying, ‘We have 10,000 vulnerabilities,’ you may realize there are only two attack paths that can get to critical data,” Bell explains. “That helps them focus a lot.”

For organizations that have experienced a breach, this clarity can be transformative.