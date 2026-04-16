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Apr 16 2026
Security

Threat Exposure Management Establishes a Risk-Driven Approach for Federal Agencies

CTEM helps government IT teams shift from vulnerability management to continuous, risk-based exposure reduction aligned with business impact.
Mickey McCarter
by

Mickey McCarter is managing editor of StateTech magazine.

Federal agencies face a relentless stream of newly disclosed vulnerabilities, evolving attack techniques and growing pressure from leadership to demonstrate measurable risk reduction. For many public sector IT and security teams, traditional vulnerability management programs are no longer enough.

Continuous threat exposure management offers a path forward. According to CDW security leaders, CTEM represents a shift from counting vulnerabilities to managing real business risk.

“CTEM is a risk management strategy,” says Charles Cartwright, executive technology strategist for CDW. “It’s a risk management strategy that is based on business and threat context. It’s not just based on what’s vulnerable. That’s traditional vulnerability management.”

Buck Bell, leader of CDW’s Global Security Strategy Office, frames it this way: “The conversation in cybersecurity is moving from just accounting for vulnerabilities to actually managing real business exposure. That’s what CTEM promises.”

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What Is CTEM in Cybersecurity?

CTEM is built around a structured, repeatable process. Bell describes it as a five-stage approach that provides logical progression and maturity: “It’s effectively five steps in the maturation — scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation and mobilization.”

Here’s what that looks like in practice:

  • Scoping requires understanding the assets an organization has and identifying those that matter most
  • Discovery identifies vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, as well as potential attack paths
  • Prioritization ranks exposures based on business impact and the likelihood of exploitation
  • Validation simulates attacks to confirm which paths are truly exploitable
  • Mobilization tracks and remediates exposures in a coordinated way

Cartwright emphasizes that CTEM is more than a periodic scan-and-patch cycle.

“Typically, in vulnerability management, you have a scanner, you detect vulnerabilities and you patch them,” he says. “That tends to happen in a silo of the security organization. With CTEM, you need to identify your sources of data across the enterprise, aggregate all of that data, deduplicate it, add business context and then have a mobilization layer to remediate.”

In other words, CTEM is not “vulnerability management-plus” — it’s a broader enterprise risk program.

Why CTEM Matters for Federal Government Environments

Several forces are driving CTEM conversations in the public sector.

First, security teams are overwhelmed. “Their security operations center teams are overloaded on software vulnerabilities,” Cartwright says. “Every single day, there are new critical vulnerabilities coming out. Their teams just can’t handle remediating all of those without impacting the business.”

Second, many organizations lack visibility beyond Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. Misconfigured systems, overpermissioned identities and risky cloud deployments often go unnoticed in traditional programs.

“What about exposures related to misconfigured systems or risky configurations?” Cartwright asks. “It’s not necessarily a vulnerability, but it’s the way the system has been deployed.”

Third, prioritization is a persistent struggle. Without business context, agencies often resort to “playing Whac-A-Mole,” Cartwright says — fixing issues as they appear rather than strategically protecting critical assets.

Bell adds another dimension: the growing uncertainty related to AI-driven threats.

“There’s a generalized fear of what AI is bringing to overall threat approaches,” he says. “Point-in-time analysis is really insufficient. Customers want a more continuous ability to evaluate their risk posture.”

For federal agencies — which manage sensitive citizen data, critical infrastructure and public safety systems — the stakes are high. Leaders increasingly expect security teams to articulate risk in business terms, not just technical metrics.

READ MORE: Federal agencies benefit from site reliability engineering.

How Does a CTEM Program Help Agencies Manage Threat Exposure?

While the five stages provide structure, the real transformation occurs in how agencies think about exposure.

In discovery, says Cartwright, organizations often uncover shadow IT — assets and applications that IT and security teams weren’t aware of. Continuous exposure management also surfaces identity risks and cloud misconfigurations that traditional scans miss.

“When you start to look at threat exposure in a continuous fashion,” he says, “you discover overpermissioned identities, attack paths through your help desk, or weaknesses in cloud and public-facing applications.”

Validation is particularly powerful. By simulating attacks, agencies can reduce thousands of theoretical vulnerabilities down to a small number of meaningful attack paths.

“Rather than saying, ‘We have 10,000 vulnerabilities,’ you may realize there are only two attack paths that can get to critical data,” Bell explains. “That helps them focus a lot.”

For organizations that have experienced a breach, this clarity can be transformative.

Buck Bell
The continuous part of CTEM is not just continuous information and data. It’s also trying to automate some of the remediation tasks.”

Buck Bell Global Security Strategy Office Lead, CDW

How Do Government IT Officials Address Risk With CTEM?

One of the most common misunderstandings about CTEM is that it requires scanning everything, everywhere, all the time.

“People make assumptions that they need to account for literally every asset,” Bell says. “They get bogged down because they’re not bringing risk into play.”

Executed properly, CTEM does the opposite.

“It actually helps you figure out what you don’t need to remediate,” Bell says. “Once people move from, ‘I’ve got to account for everything’ to, ‘Oh, wait a minute, this is going to help me prioritize,’ that’s a revelatory moment.”

The key is business context. Cartwright notes that many security teams struggle to connect technical findings to asset ownership, business processes and impact.

“They’re not coming to the table already knowing who owns this asset, how it’s used, what business process it’s a part of,” he says. Without that context, risk-based prioritization becomes a manual and tedious exercise.

For the federal government, building that context may require closer collaboration between IT, security, operations and program owners — a shift from siloed security operations to enterprise risk governance.

LEARN MORE: Here are best practices for adopting collaboration platforms.

How Do Government Agencies Measure CTEM Success?

Another challenge for public sector teams is measurement.

Traditional metrics — vulnerabilities opened versus closed — do not resonate with executive leadership or legislators.

“Closing more vulnerabilities than you are opening is good,” Bell says. “But that doesn’t tell executive teams very much about actual business risk.”

CTEM introduces a different lens. Success can be measured through improvements in key risk indicators and reductions in exploitable attack paths tied to critical assets.

Bell warns that some organizations attempt CTEM and fail because they treat it as a technical exercise rather than a risk-driven program.

“They fail to incorporate the risk management aspect and turn it into a collecting and categorizing exercise,” he says. “You need to establish milestones that indicate you’ve had success.”

For public agencies, those milestones might include reduced exposure of sensitive citizen data, shortened time to remediate high-risk attack paths or improved reporting to oversight bodies.

How To Implement a CTEM Program for Federal Agencies

When CTEM discussions begin, many organizations ask the same question: What’s the product?

“I think a lot of customers like to identify, ‘What’s the solution? What’s the platform that can do this for me?’” Cartwright says.

But he cautions against leading with tools.

“I like to steer them back to it being a program first, then focus on the tools.”

CTEM requires foundational capabilities, including a clear definition of risk appetite and an understanding of business process dependencies.

“To determine risk and potential impact, you have to understand the processes and functions that would be impacted,” Cartwright says.

Bell notes that organizations already familiar with continuous models — such as mature IT service management practices — often adapt more easily to CTEM than those relying solely on periodic assessments.

Automation is also essential. “The continuous part of CTEM is not just continuous information and data,” Bell says. “It’s also trying to automate some of the remediation tasks.”

CDW supports agencies across that journey, from executive workshops to architectural design and implementation. According to Bell, enterprise initiatives such as CTEM require stakeholder alignment and clear communication among technical and business leaders.

Ultimately, the most important takeaway may be conceptual.

“When you’re faced with a threat,” Cartwright says, “a program like CTEM helps answer questions: Are we vulnerable? Can this be exploited in our environment? How does this risk impact the business?”

AndreyPopov/Getty Images

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