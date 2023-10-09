Tired of Monotonous Tasks? Federal Agencies Turn to Automation

If goods are packaged incorrectly when they arrive in the warehouse, DLA staff repackages and ships them to the proper military branch if the cost to do it is $300 or less. If repackaging costs more than $300, vendors are asked to reship the items correctly.

To cut down on how often staff has to redo the less costly packages, the RPA bot automatically reaches out to vendors for each improperly packaged item. “It sends a notification on how to ship the items correctly going forward, so they do not repeat the packaging discrepancy,” Wood says.

Eliminating those smaller packaging problems has saved one DLA component an estimated $17 million a year, he says.

During the past two to three years, the DLA has allowed non-IT staff to develop RPAs. But Wood’s RPA team, which is made up of six federal employees and15 contractors, reviews and tests their code and deploys them.

“When you mix in citizen developers, we must maintain auditability and cybersecurity assurance, which is nontrivial,” he says. “We have to stay in the mix.”

LEARN MORE: Automation can make DevSecOps more efficient.

Employees Benefit when Bots Take the Boring Jobs

The State Department is using RPA bots to automate financial systems, resolve trouble tickets, distribute equipment, report on acquisitions and administer passports.

“We are using RPA to reduce the repetitive, monotonous tasks done by our incredibly talented workforce so they’re free to work on high-value, important human work, such as strategic and creative tasks,” says State Department CIO Kelly Fletcher.

For example, the department’s Bureau of the Comptroller and Global Financial Services used RPA technology to eliminate a common process that required multiple individuals to spend 15 minutes a day reviewing and responding to a financial systems report. “Although the time savings are not significant, the removal of the task had a positive impact on morale,” Fletcher says.

The implementation of the RPA software “began with a strong understanding of manual, repeated and sequential tasks. We then reverse-engineered those tasks to build a pipeline of programmatic, scripted steps for automation,” Fletcher says.

The State Department is currently exploring whether to integrate artificial intelligence with its RPA technology. In the meantime, it’s working to create a multitude of new RPAs, including a new process to support the business need to charge back the cost of licenses to other divisions.

“The applications of RPA are near endless at State,” Fletcher says. “We are continually finding new ways to use the technology.”

READ ON: Use automation to boost the speed of vulnerability logging.

FAA Rides Automated Bots to the Cloud

As part of its digital transformation, the Federal Aviation Administration is modernizing applications and migrating to the cloud. The goal is twofold: upgrade FAA’s infrastructure and provide better service to its stakeholders, says FAA Acting CIO Melanie Boteler.

Automation is a cornerstone of the FAA’s strategy, Boteler says. “One of the primary advantages to investing in automated provisioning tools is our ability to substantially scale up the number of services we provide without increasing personnel.”

The agency has migrated numerous applications to the cloud since 2015, leveraging its FAA Cloud Services vendor partners. But FAA’s IT leaders realized that lifting and shifting every application to the cloud would not let them fully harness cloud potential.

FAA is now pursuing a cloud-native approach that uses technologies such as containers to build and run apps in the cloud, Boteler says. That means refactoring some existing applications and building new containerized apps using Kubernetes.