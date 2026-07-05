5 Questions for Avoiding Mistakes in Multicloud Environments

Many federal agencies don’t choose multicloud; they arrive at multicloud. Maybe an acquisition brought Amazon Web Services (AWS) workloads into a Microsoft Azure shop. Maybe the data science team adopted Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for its machine learning tooling.

Here are five questions to ask to avoid mistakes in multicloud management.

1. Do Applications Run the Same Way On Every Cloud?

True multicloud doesn’t mean running identical deployments everywhere for redundancy. That’s expensive and operationally complex. It means using each cloud for what it does best and ensuring portability where it matters.

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