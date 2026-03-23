Even AI-Free Agencies Should Be Standing Up the Data Foundation Now

Agencies should reach out to potential industry partners about their artificial intelligence needs now, even if they have no immediate plans for the technology, because preparation will take years of upgrades and training.

Most agencies are aware they must make extensive upgrades to their IT infrastructure before deploying AI, which explains why some are hesitant to act.

Despite the fact that 55% of organizations were piloting AI agents, many acknowledged they weren’t close to ensuring the level of data quality or cybersecurity necessary to achieve their generative AI goals, according to a KPMG survey from September.

Government is typically three to five years behind industry in adopting emerging technologies, but agencies may soon face a mandate to leverage AI, which only makes matters more urgent.

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