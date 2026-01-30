Review: NetApp ONTAP Manages Data in a Scalable and Secure Platform for Federal Agencies

Federal agencies are under both growing mission demands and escalating cyber-risk. They must not only store and protect enormous volumes of data across on-site, cloud and edge locations, but also need to ensure seamless access, secure sharing and compliance with federal mandates. And the legacy storage silos, point solutions and static infrastructures that agencies used to rely on are straining under those pressures.

That’s where NetApp ONTAP can help out. It’s a unified data operating system built for both hybrid and multicloud operations. Designed for highly regulated and secure environments, the platform has been hardened for zero trust and certified for government use.

ONTAP provides a consistent management plane whether the deployment is in a data center, GovCloud region or edge device cluster. In a test environment, it was able to unify the management of multiple data types, workloads and applications, regardless of where they were running. Managing an application at the edge was just as easy as one operating in the cloud or even on an on-prem array.

