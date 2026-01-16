For the FBI, the Smartphone Is the Security Edge

FBI Mobility Program Office Unit Chief David Waters explained why the bureau treats the smartphone — not the data center — as the practical security perimeter for agents working “anytime, anywhere.”

“That is our security perimeter. Getting that data to agents, where they actually access their data, that’s the security perimeter,” he said.

Waters’ office “does pretty much everything mobile” for the bureau, including devices, mission apps and the integrations that make them usable in the field. The mission is simple to state but hard to execute: Ensure that personnel can securely reach the information they need, wherever they are.

“Those that are out in the field have access to information anytime, anywhere,” he said, addressing last October’s Google Cloud Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C.

That edge-first reality shapes how the FBI thinks about risk. Agents often operate on untrusted networks, domestically and overseas, where capable adversaries probe phones as the easiest path into sensitive systems. The response, Waters said, is to control as much of the stack as possible — “the chain of custody from the hardware to the software to the app vetting and everything” — so the device itself becomes a hardened boundary.

Click the banner below for a different kind of workflow.