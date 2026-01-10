10 Common Mistakes Federal Agencies Should Avoid in Backup and Recovery Strategies

With the increased need to do more with less, it’s not uncommon for federal government IT teams to experience pitfalls that can jeopardize their data integrity and availability. Whether it’s neglecting to test backups or account for the unique challenges posed by ransomware, missteps can lead to operational disruptions with significant implications, including financial loss.

Here's a look at the 10 most common mistakes that all organizations make. Each mistake is paired with an actionable solution designed to help mitigate it. Officials can close gaps and ensure they’re ready to recover when the need arises.

1. Not Testing Backups Regularly

Mistake: Assuming backups are working without validation

Impact: Backups may be corrupted, incomplete or not restorable when needed.

Solution: Implement regular, automated recovery tests to verify data integrity and restoration processes.

2. Inadequate Recovery Time Objective and Recovery Point Objective Planning

Mistake: Failing to define or meet business-specific RTOs and RPOs

Impact: There may be data loss or downtime that exceeds business tolerance, leading to operational or financial damage.

Solution: Align backup frequency and recovery capabilities with the criticality of data and application usage.

