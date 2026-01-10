10 Common Mistakes Federal Agencies Should Avoid in Backup and Recovery Strategies

Backup and Recovery Best Practices
1. Align a backup strategy with disaster recovery and business continuity.
Aside from correcting common mistakes, federal agencies also must think more broadly about how backup and recovery fits into their larger resilience strategy.
Organizations can do this by ensuring that backup processes support defined RTOs and RPOs while integrating seamlessly into broader response workflows. This alignment ensures rapid, reliable data restoration that minimizes downtime and meets both operational and compliance requirements.
2. Use immutability to protect backups from ransomware attacks.
Having an immutable backup copy ensures that data cannot be altered or deleted, even by ransomware or malicious actors, providing a secure, tamper-proof version for recovery. This safeguards critical data and enables reliable restoration without paying a ransom or relying on compromised systems.
3. Understand the differences between built-in immutability versus add-on solutions.
Built-in immutability is natively integrated into the backup platform or storage system, offering seamless protection with optimized performance and management. In contrast, add-on solutions provide immutability through external tools or layers, which may increase complexity and require additional configuration, monitoring or compatibility considerations.
4. Keep your data protection strategy aligned with evolving compliance standards.
Organizations ensure their data protection strategy keeps up with evolving compliance standards by regularly reviewing and updating policies, technologies and processes to align with current regulations. They also conduct audits, engage in staff training and leverage tools that support compliance features such as encryption, retention and access controls.
STUDY UP: Here are four more security trends to look for in the new year.
5. Seek support if facing difficulty managing compliance before serious challenges arise.
The government faces some of the most stringent requirements for backup and data protection. Officials must follow strict regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, the Federal Information Security Modernization Act, HIPAA and more. These regulations mandate secure data handling, long-term retention, auditability and rapid recovery to protect sensitive or mission-critical information.
6. Implement a clean room environment to strengthen recovery and security.
A “clean room” in recovery refers to a secure, isolated environment where organizations can safely restore and analyze backup data without the risk of reintroducing malware, ransomware or other threats into the production environment.
As cyberattacks — especially ransomware — become more sophisticated, there’s a growing risk that backup data may also be infected. A clean room allows IT teams to validate backups, scan for malware and test recovery processes in a quarantined setting before full restoration. This reduces the risk of reinfection and ensures a safer, more controlled recovery, making it a critical part of modern cyber resilience strategies.