Communications Platform as a Service Belongs in Every Federal CIO’s Playbook

Citizen expectations are rising, and the cost of missing the mark is immediate. According to PwC, 54% of U.S. consumers say customer experience at most companies needs improvement, and 1 in 3 will abandon a brand after a single negative interaction.

Federal agencies face the same reality: Every message, notification, chat or call is part of a service journey that either builds trust or erodes it.

Communications Platform as a Service offers a unified way to integrate customer-facing messaging features into existing applications — bringing SMS, email, chat, voice and push notifications under one umbrella, as noted in a recent CDW white paper, “How CPaaS Improves the Customer Experience.” Instead of fragmenting interactions across separate tools, CPaaS consolidates channels and orchestrates them around the citizen journey. The result is a consistent experience that reduces friction, shortens time to resolution and increases satisfaction.

For federal leaders charged with improving digital service delivery and mission outcomes, CPaaS unifies channels, meets people where they are and translates every interaction into a clearer, faster pathway to service.

Click the banner below for a different kind of workflow.