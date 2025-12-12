Laying the Groundwork for the VA’s Successful EHR System Rollout

Harmonizing Mobile Devices With Clinical Workflows

Health organizations must answer a host of questions before deploying mobile devices in order to ensure they work in harmony with their clinical workflows: How do you check them in? How do you account for multiple users? How do you store them? How do you clean them in a medical environment? How do you protect them? How do you find them?

Usability is a major barrier to adoption. In examining the statistics of one rollout, CDW Government discovered nurses were leaving their mobile devices on desks or chargers. When asked why, they said the devices were one more thing they had to carry along with their electronic badges and barcode scanners.

The devices provided some alerts, but the rest of their functionality hadn’t been enabled. If you want them to stick, functions should be consolidated into fewer devices, not more specialized ones, that are made essential to core workflows. A device that fails to enable three to five functions won’t see adoption.

Mobile devices should also be easily replaceable, as they provide clinicians with something to easily reference during face-to-face interactions with patients, and their cameras and voice dictation saves valuable time while improving the patient experience.

