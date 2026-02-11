WEST 2026: Reevaluating the Navy’s AI Journey

The chief of naval operations is in discussions with the Navy’s artificial intelligence experts to improve the service’s analytics for data-driven decision-making.

Speaking at WEST 2026 in San Diego on Tuesday, Adm. Daryl Caudle pushed back on the notion the Navy lacked an AI strategy — despite it being a “tad dated.”

A year ago at WEST 2025, Navy leadership promised a holistic digital strategy outlining specific AI use cases by the end of 2026, and the Fighting Instructions that Caudle unveiled Monday state the service must establish fleetwide data standards, integrate AI into readiness and training pipelines, expand deployable manufacturing capacity and ensure commanders can reliably deploy AI capabilities during operations.

“I think the core premises of [the Navy’s AI strategy] are still valid,” Caudle said. “But I am not satisfied with where we are in the AI journey.”

