Feb 11 2026
Artificial Intelligence

WEST 2026: Reevaluating the Navy’s AI Journey

The chief of naval operations wants to see fresh AI use cases.
Dave Nyczepir
by

Dave Nyczepir is a Senior Editor for Manifest.

The chief of naval operations is in discussions with the Navy’s artificial intelligence experts to improve the service’s analytics for data-driven decision-making.

Speaking at WEST 2026 in San Diego on Tuesday, Adm. Daryl Caudle pushed back on the notion the Navy lacked an AI strategy — despite it being a “tad dated.”

A year ago at WEST 2025, Navy leadership promised a holistic digital strategy outlining specific AI use cases by the end of 2026, and the Fighting Instructions that Caudle unveiled Monday state the service must establish fleetwide data standards, integrate AI into readiness and training pipelines, expand deployable manufacturing capacity and ensure commanders can reliably deploy AI capabilities during operations.

“I think the core premises of [the Navy’s AI strategy] are still valid,” Caudle said. “But I am not satisfied with where we are in the AI journey.”

Establishing a Mature AI Regime

The Navy is currently piloting AI-enabled tools for maintenance forecasting, decision support, maritime domain awareness and kill-web management. Elsewhere, the systems aren’t fully integrated: fleet training cycles, certification assessments, destructive behavior trend analysis and material readiness processes.

“Treating AI and advanced manufacturing as experimental rather than foundational has constrained their value and slowed adoption,” reads the Fighting Instructions. “To meet the demands of future conflict, the Navy and the accompanying industrial base must embed AI into core naval functions and normalize advanced manufacturing as a scalable operational capability.”

Caudle would like to see AI perform trend analysis across the Navy and the joint force, identifying needed focus areas and risks to sailors. To that end, he said he wants to better understand Army Vantage, that branch’s data-driven operations platform, and explore new AI use cases.

Replicating what works for the Army would allow leadership to ask probabilistic questions about the Navy at every echelon for a holistic view of readiness and resilience.

A mature AI regime will ensure sailors and civilian employees aren’t wasting time on easily reproducible work.

“We're going to get there; I'm behind it, okay?” Caudle said. “I share the secretary of [Defense]'s impetus on getting this done at speed.”

Photo courtesy of the Navy

