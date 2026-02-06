Close

New Workspace Modernization Research from CDW

See how IT leaders are tackling workspace modernization opportunities and challenges.

Click Here to Read the Report
Feb 06 2026
Software

WEST 2026: 3 Things To Watch For at the Sea Service Conference

Unified endpoint, platform engineering and hybrid cloud will help meet the military’s needs at the tactical edge.
Dave Nyczepir
by

Dave Nyczepir is a Senior Editor for Manifest.

The Navy’s ongoing effort to merge about 220 networks into a single, unified working environment — and the solutions and services needed to achieve that goal — will command much of the discussion at WEST 2026 starting Tuesday.

Solidifying this environment down to endpoint devices, also called unified endpoint management (UEM), will give sailors greater mobility while bolstering zero-trust security, and the Navy has a lot of endpoints.

The sheer volume of laptops, tablets and desktops used by a variety of Navy programs is difficult to procure, visualize and manage, which is why the service wants to do so more efficiently. Device as a Service, a complete endpoint lifecycle management approach, is the first phase of the Navy’s last-mile push for UEM.

“CDW — with our logistical capabilities, our automation capabilities, and if we add our platform engineering capabilities onto that — can get things to the point where the number of endpoints and models can be distilled into something that’s easy to visualize, replace and work with,” says Ron Stimbert, enterprise consultant architect at CDW Government.

Click the banner below to accelerate automation with infrastructure as code.

ft_p_digitalexperience_animated_cta_2025_desktop ft_p_digitalexperience_animated_cta_2025_mobile

 

Unified Endpoint at the Navy Innovation Center

Implementing DaaS also happens to be the first step in solving other Navy challenges, such as sailors having to carry hard copies of their medical records on and off ships for lack of the digital records other countries’ navies have, says Travis Methvin, federal strategist at CDW Government.

This is just one reason CDW Government is transforming its existing Navy Innovation Center by expanding the data center and capabilities available for proofs of concept.

“What we're doing is really taking a hard look at where there are technology spaces that the Department of Defense is going and how we start targeting that technology and those partnerships,” Methvin says. “How do we start building out products, solutions and support?”

CDW Government aims to reshape the conversation around value-added resellers and solution engineering in the process.

Capabilities from 5G wireless to Starlink are built into the innovation center for testing, so they can be quickly deployed if the Naval Rapid Capabilities Office issues an Other Transaction Authority for procurement. No more six- to nine-month development cycle, Methvin says.

WATCH: These six data trends are determining agencies’ futures.

Where Platform Engineering Fits Into the Navy’s Priorities

Platform engineering has a role to play not only in implementing UEM but also in rapidly introducing new capabilities to ships — another Navy pain point likely to come up at WEST 2026.

“Platform engineering is kind of like the final boss of DevOps,” Stimbert says. “You have DevOps and DevSecOps; platform engineering is taking that to its logical conclusion, where you've got a fully realized internal development platform, and Infrastructure as Code is how you interact with your system end to end.”

That’s true whether it’s a developer, end user or advanced user deploying new resources with IaC, because it doesn’t require much programming experience. In the Navy’s case, deployments can be done remotely from shore by adding code to the repository or by a sailor using an automated, graphical user interface life process that makes repository changes in the background.

IaC goes into hybrid or multicloud, across data centers, is deployable on any type of hardware or virtual machines, and should by deployable on any system — especially if it’s Kubernetes-based.

Click the banner below for the latest federal IT and cybersecurity insights.

ft_newsletter_animated_q125_signup_desktop ft_newsletter_animated_q125_signup_mobile

 

Tactical Edge Computing and Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid cloud is a characteristic of the tactical edge computing the military is attempting, and it will be another major focus of WEST 2026. The environment allows for services to be extended to the front lines in support of warfighters.

CDW’s Navy Innovation Center mimics the reference architecture of shipboard systems working with multiple clouds from Google, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. The center even boasts on-premises Gemini.

“Navy customers have access to these environments and can do their initial look at any of these capabilities,” Stimbert says.

alexeys/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles