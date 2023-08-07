Data Center Solutions Rise to New Challenges

Now that data has become the backbone of governance, federal agencies are beginning to invest in overhauling their data center infrastructure.

As the push for data center modernization intensifies, attention is turning to hybrid cloud models and a focus on reliability, sustainability and enhanced security.

Tripp Lite by Eaton’s line of data center solutions, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, offer agencies improved efficiency and protection from cyberattacks.

“Federal agencies have a critical role where their systems must be resilient and up all the time, whether we’re talking about the military, disaster response or the IRS," says James Martin, global connectivity product manager at Eaton.

