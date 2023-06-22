When Cloud Just Isn’t Feasible

Agencies re-evaluating their relationships with the cloud must remember that what they’re really looking for is the most cost-effective way to deliver a quality end-user experience to citizens and warfighters. A hybrid cloud model can guarantee that federal employees have access to data in the office, at home and on their phones.

The government mandated cloud options for agencies’ workloads prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated migrations in many cases. In the chaos of the crisis, some federal IT leaders forgot to ask why they wanted their data in the cloud in the first place.

Agencies adopted Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud solutions because they were seen as the answer to government’s cloud requirement. However, what they really wanted was the cloud end-user experience, regardless of whether some workloads remained on-premises.