Product Review: New Rack-Mountable Eaton UPS Powers Up Agencies

Device Type: Rack-mountable intelligent UPS

Batteries: Sealed lead-acid

Power Provided: 1,350 watts

Outlets: 8

Estimated Runtime: 5 minutes at full load, 14 minutes at half load

Dimensions: 17.3 inches x 17.7 inches; 3.4 inches

Weight: 43 pounds

Remote Power and Emergency Management

Every Eaton 9PX UPS comes with an Eaton Gigabit Network Card, a powerful tool used to monitor the unit. If all your Eaton UPSs are equipped with network cards, you can watch over your entire power infrastructure from a remote location. That means IT administrators can monitor how the batteries are performing at multiple offices. They only need to visit each office to perform necessary in-person tasks, such as swapping out a failing battery. Front-facing LEDs are also present for local monitoring.

Combining the network card with Eaton’s power management software suite makes remote management even more effective. The software has an easy-to-understand interface and dashboard showing the performance of every connected UPS. In the event of a power failure, it immediately notifies administrators and can institute an orderly shutdown of connected equipment.

Monitoring capabilities also include the overall battery health status, so administrators will know how every battery is performing, including when units are nearing the end of their effective lifespans. Administrators will never again be surprised by a dead battery assigned to protect a critical system.

In addition to enabling network monitoring, the Eaton network card has built-in cybersecurity features to help resist unauthorized login attempts. This includes the use of strong encryption and the ability to set up a highly configurable login policy.

It’s clear that Eaton is pushing the boundaries of what a UPS can do for agencies. Yes, it still provides power in emergencies, but with power management software and remote monitoring, it can also become a vital and integrated component of any agency’s network infrastructure.