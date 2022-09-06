Oct 28 2022
Management
Imagine Nation ELC 2022: Federal Agencies Look to Emerging Tech to Boost Capacity and Improve Customer Experience
While federal agencies are working on IT modernization, some CIOs are taking the next step and exploring emerging technologies.
We spoke with two CIOs who discussed the promise of cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic processing automation, as well as powerful applications.
Participants
- Sheena Burrell, CIO, National Archives and Records Administration
- Lawrence W. Anderson, Deputy CIO, Department of Commerce
Video Highlights
- At the National Archives and Records Administration, artificial intelligence can enhance search capabilities.
- The National Archives and Records Administration recognizes that IT modernization is crucial to better the lives of citizens.
- For the Department of Commerce, a variety of emerging technologies and applications could help federal IT better manage applications and improve the customer experience.