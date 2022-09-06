Imagine Nation ELC 2022: GSA Administrator Talks Green Efforts, The Future Of Federal Real Estate and Hybrid Work

The pandemic has changed the federal workplace for good. Remote or hybrid work in the federal government was once a privilege reserved for the few. These days, however, it has become quite common.

Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration (and a FedTech 2022 Federal IT Influencer), discusses how the GSA is working to provide a flexible workplace, rethink its 370 million square feet of rentable real estate and green government.

