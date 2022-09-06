Oct 26 2022
Management
Imagine Nation ELC 2022: GSA Administrator Talks Green Efforts, The Future Of Federal Real Estate and Hybrid Work
The pandemic has changed the federal workplace for good. Remote or hybrid work in the federal government was once a privilege reserved for the few. These days, however, it has become quite common.
Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration (and a FedTech 2022 Federal IT Influencer), discusses how the GSA is working to provide a flexible workplace, rethink its 370 million square feet of rentable real estate and green government.
Check out more of our coverage from Imagine Nation ELC 2022 here.
Participants
- Robin Carnahan, Administrator, General Services Administration
Video Highlights
- Administrator Carnahan is focused on carrying out the federal IT mandate to improve customer services so citizens can get seamless, simple and secure access to government.
- The administrator says with the Inflation Reduction Act and a recent request for information to support carbon-neutral buildings, the federal government is seeking new technologies to support the greening of federal buildings.
- By embracing hybrid models, the federal government will not only become more attractive to more workers, it will also need to rethink its real estate holdings.