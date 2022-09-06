Oct 25 2022
Management
Imagine Nation ELC 2022: Former CIOs Reflect on Their IT Modernization Journeys
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the pivotal E-Government Act of 2002, which provides guidelines on how government agencies use IT to handle personal information.
Several federal CIOs who were on the front lines of carrying out the act said it was a critical part of their IT modernization journeys, driving technology to solve some of the most difficult challenges facing the government.
Participants
- Maria Roat, Former Deputy Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
- Essye Miller, Former CIO and CISO, Department of Defense
- Margie Graves, Senior Fellow, IBM, and Former Deputy Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
Video Highlights
The former CIOs say that the E-Government Act of 2002:
- Forced a conversation about the role of technology in government
- Drove reform so that agencies such as the Department of Defense could move toward efficiency and enterprise operations
- Inspired policy and standards that included an Office of Management and Budget-led federal data strategy that ultimately helped all agencies improve on their missions
Check out more of our coverage from Imagine Nation ELC 2022 here.