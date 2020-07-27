Watch Insider Exclusive
Management
ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: What We Learned About Federal IT
Although there was no in-person event in Philadelphia due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ACT-IAC ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference still gathered together federal IT leaders and industry experts to discuss the state of government IT. We spoke virtually throughout the conference to CIOs and other IT leaders about everything from the shift to remote work to cybersecurity and data analytics. Here are some of the key takeaways from those conversations.
Check out more of our coverage from ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 here.
Participants
Maria Roat, Deputy Federal CIO
Lou Charlier, Deputy CIO, Labor Department
Anil “Neil” Chaudhry, Director, AI Implementations, AI Center of Excellence, General Services Administration
Andy Brooks, Chief Data Scientist, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Video Highlights
- Federal agencies were able to move into telework environments pretty seamlessly earlier this year, and support for remote work remains strong.
- Agencies have used artificial intelligence tools to help them enhance cybersecurity for users working from home.
- The pandemic has pushed agencies to rethink how government users can access data from outside of headquarters.