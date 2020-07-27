ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: What We Learned About Federal IT

Although there was no in-person event in Philadelphia due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ACT-IAC ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference still gathered together federal IT leaders and industry experts to discuss the state of government IT. We spoke virtually throughout the conference to CIOs and other IT leaders about everything from the shift to remote work to cybersecurity and data analytics. Here are some of the key takeaways from those conversations.

